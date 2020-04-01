Praise where it is due
I want to add to the praise for the healthcare workers and first responders who are literally our front line in fighting this war we are in against a virus called COVID-19. As a retired medical technologist, I know that drive to do all we can to save the lives of others and not stopping for breaks or meals or even sleep until the work is done. I, thank God, was never in a battle that went on for days and weeks and now months, nor one where my life was at risk everyday when I went to work. Each and every one of you is a hero beyond compare.
In this same war, I am thinking we have not expressed enough praise for another group of frontline workers: those who are working in our grocery stores, hardware stores, drug stores and restaurants to keep us supplied with the essentials we need through this crisis. You are also at higher risk of being exposed than those of us who get to stay home. In positions that have been taken for granted by so many of us in our busy lives, we can now see you for the hugely important role you have always played in keeping society moving smoothly. Thank you.
Sharon Curtis
Moscow
Support for the most vulnerable
I am writing you to urge the support of legislation that addresses the needs of the most vulnerable:
1) $60 billion for the charitable sector and the construction of a mechanism for a rapid infusion of cash to those organizations serving immediate needs in communities while facing lost and declining revenue due to the pandemic.
2) Create a universal charitable deduction and allow post-March 1, 2020, donations to be claimed on 2019 taxes and future tax returns.
3) Clarify that charitable nonprofits of all sizes are able to participate in the emergency small business loan program by using the tax-law definition of charitable organizations (Sec. 501(c)(3) public charities).
4) Remove the cap on the number of employees and the language excluding nonprofits from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.
5) Increase funding for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program from the existing FY 2020 $125 million to $250 million to help people experiencing dire poverty.
6) Temporarily increase the maximum SNAP benefit.
7) Increase funding to prevent further homelessness. Provide an additional $15 billion for McKinney-Vento Emergency Solutions Grants and $5 billion for short-term rental assistance, like the Disaster Housing Assistance Program.
Thank you for acting in the welfare of the most vulnerable. Our society can only be as strong as our weakest links.
Barbara Aston
Moscow
Making a false supposition
In Kenneth Gordon’s March 26 letter, (“Facts vs. Hysteria”), he maintained a false supposition: that COVID-19 is a form of flu. COVID-19 is not a form of flu, it is more akin to another coronavirus, the very deadly SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).
COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus, which is an infectious respiratory illness as is influenza; but this is a brand new virus. That means unlike the flu, which has a vaccine and several pharmaceutical therapies (including oseltamivir phosphate or Tamiflu), there are no vaccines or medicines available to treat the illness yet. Clinical trials for effective treatments and vaccines takes time. Another major concern is because COVID-19 is so new, scientists and medical researchers do not yet know if there are any long-term medical implications with this new virus or how frequently it mutates.
What the medical community does know is this new virus kills at a higher rate than influenza. Currently, the Journal of the American Medical Association estimates the virus is killing at a rate of 2.7 percent compared to a death rate of 1 percent for influenza, although the death rate in Italy is 7.2 percent. The World Health Organization is currently saying little slows this bug down, except for being well informed: Social distancing, sneezing/coughing into elbows and people being vigilant in not touching their face plus hand washing, and paying attention to any symptoms.
So, rather than worry about going back to work, instead consider your fellow humans – while you may only show few or no symptoms, that germ you pass on may kill another person. Is “going back to work” fast really worth that risk?
Becky Tallent
Moscow
Knowing it is all for the best
I am always thinking of ways to keep in touch with old friends and family from afar, so I am using this letter to the editor to more widely let known I am fine and am not affected yet by COVID 19.
Because of my interest in history, I have been thinking about other pandemics such as typhoid fever and polio and am encouraged by the fact that these diseases are no longer a threat. My grandfather, I believe, contracted typhoid fever from drinking contaminated water in the Wisconsin Dells.
And I remember how relieved I was during the polio epidemic to finally be able to take polio vaccine. We have come a long way with penicillin other miracle drugs, and I want to put in a plug for the advances in regenerative medicine now on the horizon, specifically stem cell therapy that I underwent this past year. One of the advantages of that is that it only took a half day and I could avoid a prolonged hospital stay. With the fear of contamination and spread of viruses, that was significant for me. I miss seeing you all but know it is for the best.
Joann Jones
Coeur d’Alene
Drinking poison wastheir own mistake
Propylene glycol is used in many processed foods. Ethylene glycol is the main ingredient in antifreeze. They have similar names, but you wouldn’t want to drink antifreeze. That would be stupid. I’m sure that Charlie Powell (Tooth & Nail, Daily News), who I believe has a personal acquaintance with veterinarians at WSU, has seen what happens to dogs that dip their tongues in antifreeze.
Recently, we learned of an unfortunate couple of people who tried to self-medicate by drinking poison. The poison has a name similar to a common drug that could be an effective treatment for COVID-19. That is very sad, but obviously it was less than wise.
The drug in question has been safely used for decades to treat a variety of ailments, and doctors around the world have seen promising results against the new coronavirus. Mr. Powell, in his March 28 column, notes that there is an “elected official” who has mentioned this hopeful development, and then clearly suggests that the “elected official” is responsible for the actions of those unfortunately mistaken people. Negative, Mr. Powell!
People need to be aware of what they are doing, and if they purposely drink poison, it’s their own mistake. Theirs’ alone. Sad, but true.
Kirk Johnson
Troy