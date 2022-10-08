Aging with the planes

More than 20 years ago, I returned from an international trip by flying home to Moscow on one of Horizon’s sleek new Bombardier aircraft. Since then, the planes and I have aged together as we shared many other trips. With all of the difficulties facing us these days, seeing the front page photo of the new(ish) replacement Embraer jet makes me smile.

Bruce Bradberry

