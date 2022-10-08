More than 20 years ago, I returned from an international trip by flying home to Moscow on one of Horizon’s sleek new Bombardier aircraft. Since then, the planes and I have aged together as we shared many other trips. With all of the difficulties facing us these days, seeing the front page photo of the new(ish) replacement Embraer jet makes me smile.
In the interest of preserving everyone’s right to vote, including those poor, disabled, elderly or minority; the right of women to equal protection under the law, including legal control of our own bodies; and the right to life on earth for all wild species including the purity of wild waterways and the air all creatures breathe — we will vote for, and Newhaven Private Wildlife Sanctuary endorses, the full Democratic slate of candidates.
I received a mailer saying Brandon Mitchell is leading the fight for Congressional term limits. Considering that he voted against a $6 million grant to fund preschool and early literacy, voted to punish librarians for just doing their job, and sponsored the bill to prevent university students from using their school identification cards for voter identification purposes, I’m all for term-limiting Mitchell.
Please join me in voting for Tim Gresbeck for Dist. 6 state representative, Seat A.
Thank heavens I’m retired. In wildlife classes of various kinds, the issue of brucellosis in elk and bison would come up. Brucellosis is a disease that can cause abortions in cattle so the agricultural interests are also interested in the disease and its prevention. I sure hope that the wildlife and the animal science faculty who might discuss brucellosis don’t explain what it causes.