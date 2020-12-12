The Prichard and civic pride
Whenever I see Roger Rowley out and about Moscow, it fills me with civic pride that I, we, have such richness added to our daily lives by his leadership at the Prichard Art Gallery.
The summer I came here to think about joining my sister in retirement in — of all places — Moscow in the reddest of states, this is what I took in in just 4-5 days: the human pace of street life, but with places of refreshments of the spirit; Idaho Repertory Summer Theater (four plays and musicals); Sirius Idaho Theater’s “Beauty Queen of Leenane” at the Kenworthy; posters in Friendship Square and the at the Co-op for the 2007-8 seasons of Symphony Dance; community theatre; and lectures.
But most important and deep reaching was the show at the Prichard for lathed sculptures in wood. No museum in Manhattan was ever that imaginatively surprising, ever that tactile to the touch, of body, brain and soul. Much of what I experienced that summer is still with us, but both local universities are so burdened with the administrative costs of banking’s hold on what should be a free education. Neoliberalism at its worst.
Idaho Repertory Theater is gone, the classics major is gone, the French major is gone — and as we were warned — at last they have come for the Prichard. Student art has always appeared there. Sarah Gilbert had her first public outing there.
We’ve regularly outvoted our voices of community darkness — three to one, two years ago — but the shuttering of the Prichard brings joy only to those who want the closing of the Moscow mind to deepen, darken, smother even our political will.
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Like the Grinch
Like the Grinch who stole Christmas, Doug Wilson helped me find the holiday spirit this year.
Like so many people, I’ve been feeling a bit sad. Missing my kids and my Mom, who died earlier this year. Another dear friend and his music are gone. Missing parties, dancing, singing and laughing. I wish I could play my bass, sometimes badly, with friends.
Then Doug tried to steal Christmas, gathering unmasked people to shut down a store. Breathing on people who have to be at their jobs or who have medical issues you can’t see? Hurting a business when things couldn’t be worse? Maybe his shoes are too tight. Or his heart is too small.
When he tried to steal from our town, we joined together — young and the old. We put on our masks, though they’re not really fun. We went shopping at Tri-State and bought everything we could. Gloves for my husband. Mittens for me. Toys for a white elephant that is always a chore. The more I spent, the happier I felt. And as I was leaving, mask on my face, I picked out a tree — a little one, but a tree nevertheless. I supported St. Mary’s because that’s a good cause, too.
Tonight I’m thankful for all that I have — a warm home, my husband, a tree and a few gifts. As I sing to myself alone in my house, I’m hoping Doug hears and sees joy throughout town. This year, stay safe in your house, wash your hands, wear a mask. Help your friends, and please, please, make sure to stay well.
And, then, like the Grinch, maybe Doug’s heart will grow two sizes or more. He’ll put on a mask and join in the fun. And, that would indeed be a happy new year for all.
Tina Hilding
Moscow
Appalled at Tri-State incident
I am frankly appalled at the selfish and falsely self-righteous demonstration at Tri-State Thursday. Folks sincerely seeking to “help” businesses weather the current pandemic do not refuse to follow legally imposed requirements that are supported, and also imposed, by the establishment being “helped” (apparently in spite of itself). (Footnote: No, it is not unconstitutional to make someone wear a mask, any more than it is unconstitutional to make one wear a shirt into a store, or wear a seat belt to get to the store.)
Then to hear the instigator of this charade claim that it was not a stunt or protest makes me understand how credulous that person must believe other people are. People of faith approach one another with sincere generosity and humility. The folks who followed the leader to Tri-State yesterday were simply selfish and self-righteous sheep.
I encourage the people of Moscow who make this such a special place, to continue what they have been doing – wearing masks to love their neighbors; supporting their local businesses as completely and often as is possible; and greeting selfishness and self-righteousness with genuine generosity and humility. Oh yeah — and let’s all buy something at Tri-State with our masks on this week.
Ben Beard
Moscow
Homeless need your help
2020 has been a frustrating year for everyone. For those of us able to stay home, ordinary issues loom: my computer updated last night and now nothing seems the same; our dishwasher is leaking; the kids are driving me crazy, home all day when I am trying to work.
The appliances that fail, the computers that frustrate and the kids home are real stresses that should not be taken lightly. But these issues will be resolved. What if you just lost your job, came home to an eviction notice, there was little food left in the fridge and three kids were counting on you?
Family Promise of the Palouse provides shelter and support for homeless families right here on the Palouse by coordinating efforts with local churches and volunteers. Local churches housed and provided food for the families. Now with the Pandemic, families must live in local motels which cost upward of $50/night, a hardship on them and FPP budgets. You can help provide shelter and support for a family in need right now from the comfort of your own home.
The Avenues for Hope campaign matches your dollars to that from corporate sponsors and stretches your gifts. This campaign from Dec. 10-31 is vital to Family Promise. Here’s how to help: Go to familypromisepalouse.org or avenuesforhope.org and make a donation to Family Promise of the Palouse. Every $25 is matched and prizes are awarded. Family Promise needs your help. Local homeless families need your support. Do it now! Please.
Linda Pike
Board member,Family Promise of the Palouse
Moscow