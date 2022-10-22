Do your homework

There’s plenty to worry about these days. It seems reasonable to want to escape the soul-sapping drama and bitter partisan divides, even for a while, to simply enjoy the good things in life. Part of the capacity to do that is built into our system of government — at least as it was intended: We elect people we trust to make fair, sound decisions, to listen to wide-ranging ideas, respond with civility, weigh repercussions, admit mistakes, keep us informed and be genuinely motivated to facilitate the greater good. The idea of voting just for the sake of beating some demonized “other” is shortsighted, simplistic and dangerous. It’s how we end up with lazy or coercive leaders who march in lock-step and are elected for their star-power, football prowess, or ability to snag inflammatory headlines. Sadly, the remedy is nowhere near as sexy. It’s what you had to do to succeed in school, job-training, household budgeting and other important tasks: Do your homework. Study the candidates to learn what they stand for, in word and in practice.

Visit the League of Women Voters’ VOTE411.org website to see what’s on your ballot and read candidates’ responses to standard questions in their own unedited words. Attend candidate forums if you can. Vote for the person, not the party. However, because some candidates have pledged to conform to party platforms, it’s worth checking those out too (and don’t forget to look for internal inconsistencies). For the Idaho Republican platform, see this shortened web link: bit.ly/3sfmvo4. For Democrats, see idahodems.org/resources/. For the Constitution Party, see idahocp.com/platform/. For voter basics, including how to register, check out the Idaho Secretary of State elections page, sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/.

