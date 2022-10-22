There’s plenty to worry about these days. It seems reasonable to want to escape the soul-sapping drama and bitter partisan divides, even for a while, to simply enjoy the good things in life. Part of the capacity to do that is built into our system of government — at least as it was intended: We elect people we trust to make fair, sound decisions, to listen to wide-ranging ideas, respond with civility, weigh repercussions, admit mistakes, keep us informed and be genuinely motivated to facilitate the greater good. The idea of voting just for the sake of beating some demonized “other” is shortsighted, simplistic and dangerous. It’s how we end up with lazy or coercive leaders who march in lock-step and are elected for their star-power, football prowess, or ability to snag inflammatory headlines. Sadly, the remedy is nowhere near as sexy. It’s what you had to do to succeed in school, job-training, household budgeting and other important tasks: Do your homework. Study the candidates to learn what they stand for, in word and in practice.
Visit the League of Women Voters’ VOTE411.org website to see what’s on your ballot and read candidates’ responses to standard questions in their own unedited words. Attend candidate forums if you can. Vote for the person, not the party. However, because some candidates have pledged to conform to party platforms, it’s worth checking those out too (and don’t forget to look for internal inconsistencies). For the Idaho Republican platform, see this shortened web link: bit.ly/3sfmvo4. For Democrats, see idahodems.org/resources/. For the Constitution Party, see idahocp.com/platform/. For voter basics, including how to register, check out the Idaho Secretary of State elections page, sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/.
With so much of importance at stake, please make well-informed decisions when you vote absentee or in-person on Tuesday Nov. 8. The future depends on it.
Nancy Chaneyand Gary Bryan
You don’t often get the opportunity to judge the performance of a state legislator before you decide how to vote. In her first term in the Idaho State House of Representatives, Lori McCann showed she was a “quick study.” She could fully understand the consequences of the legislation when she was required to vote and then could make the right decision for the people she represented.
It was an easy decision for me. I will be voting for Lori McCann for the Idaho State House of Representatives in District 6 on Nov. 8.
I’m from a political family, but as an independent have not publicly supported causes or candidates in the past. However I feel compelled to support Tom Arkoosh, an independent, running as a Democrat, for Idaho attorney general. He is a Harvard graduate and earned his law degree at the University of Idaho.
Arkoosh is a water law expert, and who will protect Idaho’s water resources during drought times. He understands the doctor-patient relationship is not a government business. As a former Gem County prosecutor he understands public safety, advocating for law enforcement and providing programs for vulnerable youth. He has decades of experience in dealing with state regulatory agencies, ensuring fair licensing for Idahoans. He will be a competent steward to work with timber, livestock and other land users to keep our 2.5 million endowed acres, managed by the State Land Board, productive and open for sporting and recreational uses.
Arkoosh’s opponent is a career politician lacking experience to effectively execute the attorney general’s duties and responsibilities.
Arkoosh believes in the rule of law and his oath will be only to the constitutions of the United States and Idaho. I urge you to learn more about Arkoosh at arkooshforag.com. Arkoosh has experience, ability and independence and will be a great attorney general for all Idahoans.
I am writing because I think we should reelect David Nelson to the Idaho State Senate. I worked with Nelson for a year on the board of directors of the Moscow Food Co-op and I was impressed with his wisdom and judgment. David provided leadership and reoriented the discussion in productive ways when the group was off in the weeds. He avoided squabbles and he listened to all the viewpoints and factors. David was well-informed about the organization’s policies and the state’s laws. And he was smart — quick to catch on to what was really at stake with a decision. We need someone like that to keep representing our district.
For those of you who are still in doubt, there is one thing to keep in mind as we head into the midterm elections: The highest priority for the Republican Party is staying in power, at any cost. GOP policies and strategies are designed with this goal, and no other, in mind. “Hot button” issues are created to stir up anger and division and do nothing to solve the challenges that face so many of us in concrete ways every day. But these are the issues upon which the GOP relies to divide people whose interests are more aligned than they would ever admit.
What does it say about the party of “less government” that, when it comes to personal autonomy — in how and when we procreate, in whom we love, in what we read, in how we worship — works so tirelessly to strip away these fundamental rights?
In the past weeks, President Biden has signed into law bills that would: lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors; that would make hearing aids available over the counter, thus drastically reducing their cost to millions of Americans; that would forgive millions of dollars in lingering student loan debt for countless citizens laboring under the weight of these debts; that has pardoned thousands of prisoners for possession of small amounts of marijuana, a drug that has been legalized in more than a few states. These are issues (and there are many more) that impact people every day in concrete ways.
The Republican Party has been hijacked by a lunatic fringe that is now so wedded to its delusions that it can’t afford to admit to its blatant cruelties, its total disregard for those most in need. Those who have remained silent in the wake of this assault on the foundations of our democracy are just as guilty as those who have been spreading the cancer of their grievances and fueling hate and intolerance in our communities.
When you cast your vote, don’t let the voices of hate and fear guide you.
OpenSecrets.org shows that the Cathy McMorris Rodgers campaign raised $5,808,554 as of Sept. 30. The amount disturbs me. Especially shortly after hearing that it costs $300,000 to rear a child. So far, Cathy’s campaign has spent $4,589,556; enough to raise 15 children, not for one year, but for 18 years. All that money to win one two-year term as Washington District 5 representative in congress. It seems excessive, especially when compared with her opponent’s comparatively meager financial resources. As of Sept. 30, Natasha Hill’s campaign had spent $223,897 and still had $67,203 cash on hand. I compared statewide data on house races to see if this funding discrepancy is normal. It’s not. McMorris Rodgers did only place second for fund raising out of 20 candidates in Washington’s 10 districts. However, the 8th District incumbent who raised more than $8 million, faces a challenger able to spend nearly 25% of this amount. Meanwhile, Hill’s budget is closer to 5% of her opponents.
Personally, I don’t want my country sold off to the highest bidder. I say as yet another slick card arrives in my mail painting Hill as a terrifying radical and Cathy as our savior. Obscene amounts of money used to bash an opponent can sway elections and corrupt judgment. But cash should not choose our representatives. Our country deserves better. The Natasha Hill for Congress website and Facebook pages show a candidate who seems to be spending donor money wisely. Having watched her for a few months now, I see a person with integrity, compassion, a desire to learn, and a real interest in working with others for the benefit of our region and our country. This owner of her own small business, a law practice in Spokane, clearly knows how to work.
The federal government is all screwed up. At the state level, reps and senators waste the first half or more of the session with goofball ideas, while sucking up to the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
County government? Hmmm. Seems to run pretty smooth. Think I’ll vote to keep Tom Lamar in place as Latah County commissioner. You know him (he seems to be at every function in the county) and he talks to all of us. Let’s keep a good thing going. Vote for Tom.
At a recent legislative candidate forum, one participant objected to the frequent use of the word “extremism.” Extremism is like using a sledgehammer to kill a fly. Some examples:
When Idaho House Republicans:
n saw a problem with school libraries possibly containing objectionable materials, did they work to figure out a solution? No. They passed a bill that would put librarians in prison (H 666).
n wanted to limit or end abortions, did they even consider increasing access to the one thing that is most effective in preventing abortions, contraception? No. They passed a law that would put health care professionals in prison up to five years for abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many people even know they are pregnant. (S 1309)
n wanted to prevent transgender surgeries, did they consider parents’ rights and responsibilities to make decisions for their minor children? No. They passed a bill to put parents in prison for seeking medical care for their child, even though all major medical organizations in the United States support gender-affirming care for transgender youth and oppose bills seeking to criminalize it. (H 675)
n heard unfounded claims of voter fraud in other states, did they believe the Idaho Secretary of State’s office that Idaho has had no voter fraud? No. They passed a 21-page bill to radically change Idaho election law (H 761).
All these extreme bills were supported by both Lori McCann and Brandon Mitchell.
Please vote for Tim Gresback and Trish Carter-Goodheart to represent District 6 in the Idaho House.
I agree with Brandon Mitchell’s campaign sign that “Freedom Counts!” Unfortunately, his votes in the Idaho House don’t match that slogan. Mitchell has frequently voted to subtract from the freedom of Idaho residents.
Initiative rights: In 2021, the Idaho Legislature voted to make it more difficult for Idaho citizens to get an initiative on the ballot. Ultimately, the Idaho Supreme Court said the law “violated the people’s right to legislate directly.” Defending the lawsuit wasted taxpayer dollars. Mitchell supported this subtraction from your freedom.
Voting rights: In the last session, Idaho legislators introduced many bills to restrict your right to vote, a fundamental freedom. In these bills, Mitchell voted to subtract from your freedom to vote.
Women’s autonomy: Mitchell voted to subtract from the freedom of Idaho women and doctors to make health decisions (SB1309).
Intellectual freedom: In HB666, Mitchell voted to subtract from the freedom of parents to make decisions about what their children read. Librarians, who strive to collect books for a diversity of users, and leave reading choice to individuals or parents, could have been jailed under this bill for handing a book to a child that may be deemed inappropriate by some.
I will vote for a candidate who will truly work for freedom. Tim Gresback will support the rights of women, voting and initiative rights, and intellectual freedom. He is also a supporter of public education.
To make your vote count for freedom, vote for Tim Gresback, District 6, Seat B.
I am a lifelong resident of Idaho, graduate of the University of Idaho, previous Moscow resident for more than 25 years, mother of four, business owner, active in my faith and Christian religion, and have never missed casting my ballot in an election since I turned 18.
If you’re looking for someone to represent you and your conservative values, I would highly recommend voting for Brandon Mitchell in November’s elections. Brandon is a family friend who has shown unending love and kindness to not only our family, but also to his community. He has strong values and the ability to take a stand against big government overreach. His experience, not as a longtime politician, but as a self-built business owner, community volunteer, and father has given him the perspective needed to lead in Idaho and protect our constitutional rights. Brandon will fight for our freedoms and for our children. He is the best candidate for District 6 state representative.