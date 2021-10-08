Grantham knows health care
Often, in politics, it’s attractive to sweep out the old and usher in the new. But when it comes to candidates for the hospital board of commissioners, we want to elect someone who knows health care, knows — and is known by — the Pullman Regional Hospital’s administrators and knows how the systems of operating our hospital work. For those reasons, Tricia Grantham is the best choice for Commissioner for Hospital District No. 1-A.
Tricia has served on the hospital Board for 17 years — seven as Board President. She has lived in Pullman for 43 years, and spent more than 30 as an active member of Pullman’s health care community, including 27 years as program administrator with the Council on Aging and Human Services. She has also been a Director of Pullman’s Friends of Hospice. In short, no one could know the ins and outs of health care in Pullman better than Tricia Grantham. Her long and distinguished career of service to this community makes her the best candidate for Commissioner of the Hospital District.
Bill Condon
Pullman
Deserves a third term
I’ve known Tricia Grantham for many years, and on a personal level, I strongly support her for a third term as commissioner for Hospital District No. 1-A.
Tricia’s sense of service to the community extends from being an exceptionally thoughtful friend to being an active participant in PRH Hospital governance for many, many years. She is the kind of person who sees someone in need and steps up to help. And that helping spirit extends to important organizations like Friends of Hospice, Threshold Choir and many other causes. As a member of Tricia’s church, I’ve seen her close up as she led our church as moderator. Her style is to work along with people, not to see herself as in some way above them. The organizations she has led succeed because she leads from the inside, rather than from out front.
I’ve seen Tricia relate to all sorts of people. Doctors and nurses, hospital staff, church members, friends, event planners and members of the public at large — both those she knows and those with whom she is unfamiliar. Her ethic is informed by love and kindness, and that ethic has made her successful through a long career in health services, as a provider, an administrator, and a member of the system’s governance. Tricia works hard, and she is unfailingly optimistic about our community, as several long conversations with her as we deliver Meals on Wheels attest.
Tricia is a good friend — to me, of course, but also to our community as a whole. I can think of no one better qualified to serve as our commissioner.
Beth Waddel
Pullman
Books worth reading
We in Moscow are in an election season, and I would like to recommend that candidates (and citizens) consider reading Julie R. Monroe’s fine local history, “Moscow: Living and Learning on the Palouse” (acadiapublishing.com). Informative and well-written, with instructive photos, Monroe’s history takes the reader from the time of the Nez Perce spring camp at what is now the south end of town, to the beginnings of white settlement in 1871 for its grasslands and timber.
In 1875 came the first store on main street and in 1885 the railroad. Moscow was incorporated in 1885 and chosen to be a land grant site (UI) in 1887. Except for the Nez Perce people, we are very much a frontier town dependent on associations, churches, cooperation, entrepreneurship, labor and good government. The book’s photos alone are an education, and as a retired UPS driver, I was especially struck (grateful) by one of a stagecoach hub-deep in mud in front of the old hotel.
Julie Monroe’s companion book “Moscow - Images of America” is a photo history that will inform adults, and would be a perfect way for school children to begin to learn our local history.
Fred Banks
Moscow
Shame on our country
The Daily News headline of Oct. 1 read “School board groups asks feds for help policing threats.” The accompanying photo depicts two protesters against a COVID-19 mandate being escorted out of a public meeting. Their expressions of hate rival an image from the past of white adults harassing young black woman being escorted to school by federal officers. Both cast shame on our country that federal help was needed.
Another headline reads “Hand recount of 2020 votes shows less than 1 percent error rate.” I especially like the quote from Bonner County clerk Michael Rosedale upon being accused by Trump mouthpiece MyPillow guy Mike Lindell of being off by 2,244 votes. “If I have something wrong, I want to know about it. If I don’t, I want that exposed too.”
I understand where he’s coming from despite suspecting we have quite different political viewpoints. I and I hope you reading this believe Rosedale finds pride in doing a good and honest job of counting your votes. By now it’s obvious that Trump and the higher echelons of the GOP want to cast doubt on the integrity of our elections and seize power in the confusion and doubt they create. An investigation into similar outrageous allegations against Butte and Camus counties found the claims to be totally baseless. It will be the same with Rosedale’s tally.
This is where Trump’s big lie and stop the steal blasphemy collides with countless Americans regardless of political beliefs. Rosedale, other election workers, Capitol police, mainstream media reporters, health care workers, all become enemies of patriotism if they disagree with Trump’s big lie and other politically motivated falsehoods.
Lies like this eventually stop at someone’s doorstep as even honest Republicans are finding out.
We don’t need help from the feds. We need help from our fellow Americans.
Richard Wesson
Pullman
Oil and gas subsidies
Larry Kirkland (Letter, Sept. 22) states that “All the big solar and wind projects are feasible only because of the large federal, state and utility subsidies.” What he didn’t mention are the huge subsidies the oil, natural gas and coal industries receive and have been receiving for decades.
These most obvious ones are to the tune of well over $20 billion per year, not counting incentives to the consumer of these dirty fuels. Don’t ignore the large subsidies growers of corn used in ethanol receive. Considering this gift to fossil fuel producers that has been ongoing for decades, please don’t moan about subsidizing renewable energy.
Let’s also add the truly horrific costs to our health and the health of the planet from the production and consumption of fossil fuels. These costs are borne by society as a whole and are often felt most deeply by indigenous communities and communities of color, notably with the siting of refineries and power plants.
Antone G. Holmquist
Moscow