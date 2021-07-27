WSU coach should be fired
Nick Rolovich should be fired. He sets a horrible example and endangers his team, his community, his state and the country with his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19. He also has a pretty poor track record as a coach from both a human and game perspective. Unless he can provide some medical or scientific proof of why he is incapable of receiving the vaccine then he should be fired post haste.
Michael Vevera
Portland
The rights of the least
After passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, championed by President Lyndon Johnson, a Texan and a Democrat, virtually all of the southern states moved from Democratic to Republican, in order to obstruct integration and equal rights, and to maintain white political and economic power.
In 2011 we saw Republican controlled state legislatures working to subvert American democracy by introducing radical new laws to obstruct universal voting. The laws especially targeted minorities and the poor.
Anyone who has pledged allegiance to the flag or has sworn to protect the Constitution of the United States should be nauseated and disgusted by such anti-American trends. If we deny the least among us the privilege of voting, how can we expect that our next generation will live in a democracy?
By advocating for voting rights for all Americans, we protect ourselves and our children from living under tyranny.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Sense and nonsense
The Fourth Estate daily invites us to partake of printed sense and nonsense. The categories depend on the source and the reader. The collapse of the Champlain Tower South, a 13-story building, and the insurrection to stop the work of the Electoral College are examples of each.
Regarding unanimous consent, we must find the cause of the tower disaster and find it now to save lives in the future. There are 124 feared lost. Sorting through 14 million tons of concrete from a 40-year-old building is a monumental task. Allyn Kilsheimer, CEO of KCT Structural Engineers, speculates that since a collapse is so rare, the study should look for a “trigger,” one major cause.
As for nonsense, we nearly avoided another building collapse in 2021. Our governmental foundations, the U.S. Constitution and Electoral College and 12th Amendment that our American house have securely rested on for more than 200 years, were almost demolished by a mob of violent Insurrectionists.
Prior to the 6th, courts in five states turned away false claims that Trump had won. Online chatter by far-right groups called for action to keep him in power. As early as November 2020 the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff of General Mark Miley warned of the potential of an insurrection.
In spite of all these warning signs, 10 hours lapsed on the 6th before 1,100 troops arrived to quell the riot. Congress must use the same investigative tools to understand the forces that almost destroyed our American House so that it never happens again. What happened then cannot be explained away as a “normal day of tourism”. A thorough congressional investigation may find a “trigger.”
The New York Times’ “Day of Rage” online demands that we all have the courage to believe our eyes.
Stan Smith
Viola
The columnist’s issues
For columnist Steve McGeehee, “Christ comes up short.” 2,000 years of similar onslaughts against Jesus are legion. Attacks against the Bible and Christianity are practically as old as the Christian faith itself.
By the fourth century, during the great Arian heresy, the divinity of Jesus was all but totally denied by most of the churches in Asia. Arius, Bishop of Alexandria, denied that Jesus was the incarnation of God, declaring, rather, that he was only a great prophet. In 359, St. Jerome wrote: “(T)he whole world groaned and marveled to find itself Arian.”
The virgin mother was well prepared for all this future negativity. At the dedication of her son in the temple, 40 days after his birth, Mary and her spouse were told: “He has been sent as a sign from God, but many will oppose him.” (Luke 2:34) So Steve simply enters the company of the “many” down through the ages.
Jesus himself wondered aloud about whether any faith at all would survive at his second coming. “Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?” (Luke 18:8)
Even our third president got in on the act. Thomas Jefferson, who authored the Declaration of Independence, attempted to abridge the four gospels. He wrote a single compendium “Gospel,” purposely omitting any references to the virgin birth, miraculous healings, demonic possession, resurrection of the dead (including Jesus himself), and supernatural events of any kind. Sounds like McGehee’s kind of guy.
However, I would counsel Steve to lighten up a bit. It’s all been said before, sir. Meanwhile, if you haven’t done so earlier in life, I would suggest getting baptized with water in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Nietzsche is probably in hell. I don’t want you to go there, too. Seriously!
Tim Moore
Potlatch
Choose to vaccinate
Please read this letter with open hearts and listen to my plea. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, it is imperative to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Urge your family and friends to do the same. Health authorities say vaccination is the only way we are going to stop the pandemic — and that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is more crucial now than ever before.
COVID-19 is resurging in full force worldwide in a mutation called delta, a more highly transmissible and even more deadly strain. 10,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in a single day in Los Angeles alone. In Miami-Dade the outbreak is being called “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” because the vast majority of people now dying from COVID-19 were not vaccinated.
We may think that we are safer in our small communities, but even in Moscow, people have died from COVID-19. It does not have to be this way. We are indescribably fortunate to have access to several safe and reliable vaccines. We must put their power to use. No one is truly safe until we are all safe.
Vaccination is a personal decision based on health concerns and the belief in our inalienable and spiritual right to choose our own path. However, our right to choose our own path is controlled by community leaders and newscasters who condone only one prescribed direction.
For the 600,000 plus and growing COVID-19 dead, it is too late to change direction. But for us, it is not too late. We are fortunate that we can yet choose to protect ourselves, our children, our families, and our friends.
Choose wisely. Choose to vaccinate.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow