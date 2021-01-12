Please speak truth to power
Dear Cathy McMorris Rodgers,
As I consider a House vote to impeach President Trump, allow me to urge you, as my congresswoman, to vote for Trump’s ouster. In case your fealty to your party’s leader makes you reluctant to cast a vote against him, let me remind you of a few recent facts which you certainly already know:
Trump urged a mob of insurrectionists to descend on the capitol to disrupt and illegally prevent the constitutionally required acceptance of already certified electoral college Biden votes. These gullible insurrectionists, invited by the president to DC, were liberally spiked with the likes of the Proud Boys, the Citizens Militia, Boogaloo Bois, QAnon, and the Wolverine Watchmen (fresh from the failed plot to kidnap [Michigan] Gov. Whitmer).
This rabid mob of “patriots” were in possession of semi-automatic rifles, Molotov cocktails, pipe bombs and conspiracy theories. What was the harebrained idea? Take hostages? Kill cops? Kill congressmen? There they were, smashing into the rotunda and waving Old Glory, my flag — and your flag. Five are dead, possibly in large part the result of Trump’s most recent lying harangue Wednesday out on the mall. You are counted among the 131 Republicans on record as opposing the certified votes of your fellow citizens. Did your constituents ask you to do this?
This can’t be the America you want, congresswoman. You are in the unique position to hold Trump accountable. Make the majority of American voters proud and show your shock and disapproval of this dangerous president. Please speak truth to power and join your colleagues of both parties and vote to impeach.
Ronald Ziegler
Pullman
He’ll be marginalized, locked up
The riots at our nation’s Capitol were instigated by a president who, in imitation of the great dictators of Europe such as Mussolini, Hitler and Franco, could convince, without a stitch of evidence, millions of Americans that the election was stolen from him. He has to face reality. He sponsored some 60 lawsuits to challenge the elections in six different states. All were thrown out by judges of one or the other party.
The conservative Republican attorney general of the United States, William Barr, stated there was no evidence of foul play in any state election. One state, Georgia, found it necessary to have two recounts. The result was the same in all, and the Republican secretary of state affirmed the result of a Biden victory.
The president has been preaching to his audience of believers, even before the election itself was over, that he unfairly lost the election. The tragic riots of Jan. 6 were a grand climax. It is the president who incited the crowds to invade the Capitol to protest the election. Is this an abuse of power? Let’s watch how this all plays out.
My bet is that he will be marginalized by his own party. Then, perhaps by a joint decision by members of both parties, he will be put on trial and locked up for his actions over the last month. If that turns out to be true, he will get what he deserves, and our democracy will have survived another challenge.
Nicolas Kiessling
Pullman
Blight on our history
I would like to thank and commend U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington’s 5th Congressional District for supporting the certification of 2020 election results, after being shocked and appalled by the Trump-inspired attack on our nation’s capital by insurgent thugs Wednesday.
It’s unfortunate that Rep. Russ Fulcher of Idaho’s 1st Congressional district lacked similar conviction and courage. His name will remain on the list of shamefully traitorous legislators that will blight American history.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Folks, seek the truth
It’s encouraging to see Republican leaders resign or distance themselves from Trump. But they are only the ones who always knew who he was and chose to remain silent.
How many versions of “ignore his personality — focus on policy?” or “pray for the president don’t criticise him” did you hear? Those who saw who he was but chose to remain silent are guilty, but worse they have fed the monster conspiracy theory.
And now we have misinformed armed thugs, led by our president, who are convinced they are doing the right thing. They will continue and I fear it will get much worse. Folks, for the sake of this country, seek the truth.
Mary Hoffman
Colton
Youth step up, show decency
On a day that witnessed a situation at our nation’s Capitol that our generation has never seen before — and I truly hope that our nation never endures again —there was some good in the world.
That good was found in the form of many high school athletes competing, displaying incredible athleticism and demonstrating powerful, moving sportsmanship. These young athletes work incredibly hard learning and developing their craft. They compete as if it were their last time on the court or mat, for some it may just be that.
Regardless of the outcome, the sportsmanship still prevails. Helping each other off the court, up from the mat, acknowledging a good play with a nod, the all to recent “air high-five” or the ever-present cheers of teammates, healthy competition and sportsmanship is alive and making a difference.
I want to once again thank the coaches, parents, community members of Moscow and the surrounding areas for allowing these inspiring acts of humanity and human decency to thrive. I know the commitment to do so has many new obstacles and roadblocks. Your commitment to our youth to overcome these and other issues is greatly appreciated.
You are making a difference in so many young lives and I thank you.
Lance Abendroth
Assistant principal/activities irector, Moscow High School
Brave, brave McMorris Rodgers
She climbed into the Dumpster with the rest of the “Stop the Steal” tinfoil-hat brigade and then hopped out when it caught fire. Cathy had so many unanswered questions, so much concern about voting practices in Arizona and Pennsylvania right up until the moment Trump’s mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Like a scene from Lord of the Rings, with thousands of Orcs pounding on the castle walls, she scurried along with other terrified House members, senators and staffers into a fortified hidey-hole deep inside the Capitol complex. Somewhere along the way, she had a road to Damascus conversion.
Ever vigilant to which way the wind is blowing, she suddenly abandoned her concerns about election integrity and voted to accept the Electoral College results — even from states that voted to dump Trump.
Profile in courage? No, it was too little, too late.
By playing footsie with the Proud Boys, and the Oathkeepers, and the Dead Enders and the No-Hopers, Cathy emboldened the rabble that overwhelmed the Capitol and left at least one person dead from gunshot wounds. All her dog whistles to the rabid Right about preserving American ideals — the Constitution! Liberty! Patriotism! — were simply an “attaboy” for rioters to break the law and take what they want by force. Just like any primitive society.
Pssst, Cathy. Here’s the moral of the story: When you lie down with dogs, you come up with fleas.
William Brock
Pullman