The values we share
On Nov. 3, we will know who has been elected president for the next four years. No matter the result, many of us will feel intense emotions about the outcome. But what will “winning” mean for us as individuals, as communities and as a nation? The message that we are divided as a nation is clear and distinct. The question is how can we come back together?
So many of us are struggling with a lack of understanding right now. How can “they” think, vote or believe as they do? What is missing from the dialogue is the fact that for most individuals, their voting decisions are based on a set of core values. We forget that we can come to completely different conclusions based on the exact same values.
When a winner is declared in November, it will not be like a football game, when the fans go home either elated or disappointed, waiting for the next matchup. We will not simply switch off the divisions we are now seeing and walk away. The pandemic will not be over. Truly “winning” this election will mean a necessary period of questioning our judgements and understanding of others, as well as exploring the reasons behind our own beliefs and actions.
We are so much more similar than different, and most of us are deeply committed to a set of values we would agree are important. It is our conclusions about those values, based on our context, the sources we trust and our fears that bring conflict. Every day we can seek common ground together. We can find the values and motivations that bring us together as a community and nation. In doing so, we will feel deeper peace and a decrease of the turmoil so many are experiencing.
Amanda Palmer
Moscow
The ‘extremist cliff’
I received a Latah Republican newspaper in my mailbox. Like a Safeway coupon paper, it had no personal address label. The alternate reality promoted by this paper is terrifying. Those who wrote and published this paper believe we have been horribly damaged by those who do not agree with their ideology.
The paper has many articles. The article on how public institutions and universities are seeking to recognize generations of injustice to a minority in our community is not celebrated but dismissed as “leftist nonsense.” I wonder, how can it be better for all of us to deny hundreds of years of prejudice? Is not the future we want for our children one of unity and tolerance of differences? How do we get there if we listen to Idaho Freedom Foundation’s message that “ … a cause (that is, justice for Black Americans) hellbent on destroying the God given rights that are the very foundation of a free society”? I believe the free society must always be founded on the principle of equality. If any among us are not free, then none of us is free.
The paper includes an article by Ammon Bundy, a man notorious for flouting federal law and endangering many in Malheur National Wildlife Refuge among other misdeeds. The paper is full of hate and “us against them” propaganda. I only hope that others who read it recognize and call them out for fear and hate mongering. This is not the way to unite us, but to divide us. We must find our way to a better society, based on love and fairness. The Latah Republicans need to examine the extremist cliff they have promoted and work their flock toward reuniting and reaching across differences. That is the American way.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Showing ‘true colors’
The “Latah republican” recently mailed to all households, shows what the Republican Party has become. It is no longer the party I grew up with. Trump sets the tone by his refusal to condemn right wing extremists, and his attitude is reflected by this publication. Not surprising that Gabriel Rench, candidate for Latah County Commissioner, is with this group. He openly disobeyed Moscow’s mask ordinance at Christ Church’s singalong causing his arrest, then lied to the media that he was being persecuted because of his religion. This is not the person to represent Latah County. Vote for honesty, respect, experience — Tom Lamar.
By participating, Caroline Nilsson Troy showed her true colors. She’s no moderate when she joins Ammon Bundy, who openly disrupts and disobeys the law. Bring respect back to the Legislature and Vote Renee Love.
Not surprised to see Dan Foreman in this group. He belongs there having shown his character when he served as our senator and was subsequently beaten by David Nelson. Continue responsible, reasonable, representation and vote David Nelson for senator.
Brandon Mitchell states that he encourages voters to be informed. By joining this group that promotes violence, disobedience and divisiveness, we are informed of his philosophy. Dulce Kersting Lark is the reasoned, respected candidate for Idaho House, Dist 5.
The Republican candidates who associate with the radicals in this publication have done a great service of informing the voters of who not to vote for or do business with. Vote Democrat, not these folks.
Linda Pike
Moscow
Don’t be taken in
Don’t be taken in by the “Latah republican.” This paper was published by … primary promoters of III Citadel, the proposed armed compound in Benewah County where 7,000 ideologically pure self-declared patriots would manufacture assault rifles and protect us, violently if necessary, from a multicultural world of blue voters, Marxists and active traitors.
The ideas in the editorial “Constitution 101” originated with William Potter Gale, “a self-styled minister, (who) preached that the Constitution was a divinely inspired document intended to elevate whites above Jews and racial minorities,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
This white supremacist Christian Identity member preached that sheriffs are the ultimate authority in America and should use that power to refuse to enforce laws they personally disagree with. He was first to use Constitutional double-speak that others today, like Ammon Bundy, use to justify their narcissistic ideologies.
Bundy, another self-declared patriot, claims to protect our Constitutional rights by uniting armed paramilitary militias who are ideologically rooted in right-wing conspiracy theories. They are willing to use violence to seize political power to protect “the righteous” against “wicked liberals” and laws the group does not like.
Then, sandwiched between these two extremists is Gabriel Rench, who suggests that he too will protect our Constitutional rights. Being a mentee of Doug Wilson, pastor of Moscow’s Christ Church, we have to wonder whose rights? With co-author Steven Wilkins, a neo-Confederate white supremacist, Wilson published a book that repulsively states that “Slavery as it existed in the South ... was a relationship based upon mutual affection and confidence … a life of plenty, of simple pleasures, of food, clothes, and good medical care.”
Republicans, including Trump, by not denouncing them, are mainstreaming these scam-artists, white supremacists and armed extremists. All public officials and candidates should publicly clarify their positions.
Jay Feldman
Moscow
Vote people and platforms
Although more than half the ballots are cast, some undecided voters want to check the party platform before voting. They must check the actions of their elected officials instead of their platforms.
Republicans talk about personal and fiscal responsibility. Democrats are called, “tax and spend,” while Republicans cut taxes and increase spending. Which party is fiscally responsible? Deficits have increased under most Republican administrations and have decreased under Democratic administration.
If taxes hurt job creators, how did private sector jobs grow in spite of tax increases during the Clinton administration, but were lost after tax cuts during the Bush administration? Republicans talk about small government, yet the number of federal employees and departments have grown during GOP administrations.
Republicans champion free enterprise systems, but approve farm and petroleum subsidies promoting corporate welfare. Democrats want to include laws to protect the environment, and most businesses are willing to make small sacrifices for responsible growth for our planet.
Both parties value their freedom and privacy. For Republicans background checks on guns (even for criminals), mask-mandates and other such laws are infringement on their privacy. And yet they are willing to interfere with women’s rights to choose, and how two consenting adults live.
Republicans have said that Democrats support illegal aliens. The Obama administration started e-verification for farm and construction workers, but the owners protested against it. Does it mean that Republican-leaning businesses prefer illegal labor?
In a civilized democracy, the opponents compete for votes, then accept the results, congratulate the winner and support the government for the good of their country, just as Clinton graciously did in 2016. President Trump has complained about rigged elections and promised a revolt if his opponent wins. Will the “Law and Order” Republicans let President Trump and his followers disrupt the elections and smooth transition?
Hemlata Vasavada
Pullman