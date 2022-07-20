Who to trust and love

In 1838, Abraham Lincoln was a mere 28 years old and troubled by our nation’s state of crisis. When he gave his Lyceum Address, disorder was the spirit of the times. Rapid industrial growth brought economic change, increased immigration threatened those who were here “first,” and the country was being pulled in two directions by the slave debate. Mob violence and riot, said Lincoln, was in the streets from “New England to Louisiana.”

Populist politics, as in our own time, had destroyed consensus. Lincoln said, “If the laws be continually despised and disregarded, citizens’ affection for their government must inevitably be alienated.” Lincoln was one of the founders of our Republican Party, now meeting in Twin Falls in convention. His statesmanship held the nation together in its time of greatest crisis, and it would be wise to consider now. If the laws be continually despised” — let both extreme right and left examine their own consciences on this. But further, let the laws of election be despised, as arguably done by former President Trump and his cohort, and we may lose what little affection remains for our constitutional government.

