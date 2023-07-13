Who pays the taxes to provide for the federal programs you are enjoying?
Answer: People, but not all people. There are a lot of people in America that take, and give back very little to no taxes.
Solution: Children could be raised to be productive taxpayers.
Do “transitioned” people produce children? Do homosexual people create future taxpayers?
There is going to be a great deficit of taxpayers.
For decades studies have shown that children raised by one man and one woman who are committed to each other and the children, the children are much more apt to become income producing taxpayers. So, let’s create more children and have them raised by a man and a woman that are committed to each other and the well-being of the children. We need more tax payers.
Ruth Butler
Moscow
Support McNeil for Pullman mayor
I am proud to endorse Deb McNeil for mayor of Pullman. I have known Deb for many years and have worked beside her in various community events. She has a strong commitment to the betterment of our city and will see that all residents have fair and equal access to all their rights and privileges. She will be an advocate for all who live in Pullman.
Deb is both fearless and kind and an excellent listener for all people needing to be heard.
Deb is an exceptional choice for mayor of Pullman and I proudly support her on this journey.
Jill Jasienski
Pullman
Missed annual parade coverage
Hey Snooze, where was the coverage for the Latah County Independence Day Parade?