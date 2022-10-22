Greenhouse gasses

We all need to understand climate science. Not just to make sense of the climate crisis but to avoid being misled by climate deniers. Knowledge is power.

The climate fundamentals are simple: Sunshine warms the Earth, and the Earth radiates this heat back into space as infrared. Earth’s temperature results from how much radiant heat gets trapped by greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. Greenhouse gasses are trace gasses but have a disproportionate influence on temperatures.

