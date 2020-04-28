Protesters and our rights
Fortunately, unlike Colorado, protests against the lockdown in the states of Washington and Idaho were peaceful. Then I saw a picture of some protesters in Olympia with their guns. Were the guns for shooting COVID-19, or for threatening those who recommended the lockdown?
The lockdown has caused emotional and economic hardships for most people and has brought more suffering for some. However, would there be protests if we had to stay home because of a nuclear explosion, terrorist attack or natural disaster, such as dust from Mount St. Helens that landed on the Palouse?
In the Moscow-Pullman Daily News (April 21), there was a picture of a protester holding a sign: “Nazis had a phrase which covered all abuses by the state: it is for your safety.” Comparing mayors and members of city council to Hitler trivializes the tragedy of Holocaust. It divides the country at a time when we need to address this crisis together. After 9/11, President Bush tried to unite us. President Trump and his followers are dividing us.
What else can we expect when the president tweets that cities must be “liberated”? He has divided states against states and states against the federal government to get personal protective equipment and ventilators.
He has fired whistle blowers, his cabinet members, and those who disagreed with him, humiliated women, disabled and journalists. He has abused his power, but we shouldn’t call him Hitler or a Nazi. Nor should we compare our governors, mayors or city administrators to Nazis.
Citizens have the right to protest but they have the responsibility of following the advice of doctors that social distancing prevents the spread of this virus. Citizens have the right to bear arms but they have the responsibility to prevent accident, suicide or homicides caused by guns.
Hemlata Vasavada
Pullman
Addressing the land exchange
Not news about the virus, yet it gives most of us an uncomfortable feeling — and familiar, like deja’ vu all over again.
For anyone who doesn’t remember, in 2008 the U.S. Forest Service was being propositioned by some shysters to do a land exchange deal. They wanted to trade their heavily logged, free gratis acreage for public lands all over the state. Many of the parcels they wanted were and are important to us and carried a huge public investment. It took 10 years, a lot of time and money to pull the plug on what was the Lochsa Land Exchange. One year after it was declared dead and buried, Idaho Gov. Otter and the land board nonsensically exhumed it with a new name — the Central Idaho Land Exchange. It looked a little different, mutating into a trifecta exchange — here the state would pay the private landowner top dollar for their acreage, immediately deeding it to USFS. Then USFS would deed public land at a discount to the state to be managed, by law, for highest return to the endowment. Same monster wearing a mask.
As Gov. Little said, “land exchanges are dicey.” The Nez Perce Tribe seems appropriately skeptical, as is anyone who cares. This land exchange, like a zombie, is really hard to kill. But it needs to die. For good.
Call Gov. Little at (208) 334-2100 about the Central Cascade Land Exchange, and remember to thank him for his service in these trying times.
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
‘If wishes were horses … ’
Physical isolation is a challenge but that does not mean we have to be alone. All of us should find comfort and strength in our emotional and spiritual connection to others, our friends and families. I am also connected to the brave nurses, doctors, clerks, bus drivers, field workers, teachers, soldiers and all the other heroes who risk their lives by simply going to work.
To date we have over 2.7 million people around the world who are infected and 192,801 who have died. In the United State close to 900,000 have tested positive and more than 50,000 have died. A brave doctor in China, Li Wenhang, first warned the world on Dec. 30 about this pandemic. At first, he was denounced but now is described as “An Eternal Hero.” He died in January from COVID-19.
The Holocaust took 11 million lives in seven years. We are not at the end of this pandemic (holocaust) but short of widespread testing sadly at the beginning. “If wishes were horses beggars would ride,” we cannot wish away this problem.
The poor, the homeless, people of color, prisoners, senior citizens are victims of our holocaust. In addition, 9,000 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19. The current cure is working — stay at home, wear your mask, practice social distancing and wait for widespread testing and for science to find a vaccine. Yes, millions are unemployed, and the economy is in freefall but with a disciplined, patient response more of us will live to see another day.
President Trump is not standing in the “middle of Fifth Avenue,” has shot no one, but his rush to reopen society will kill many more innocent people. Do your duty. Vote in November.
Stan Smith
Viola
Thank you for the bears
On behalf of the Moscow School District’s elementary physical education, movement and music teachers, I would like to thank the community for placing bears in windows as part of our “Goin’ on a Bear Hunt” project. Our students are greatly enjoying this activity, which we hope will continue well into May.
One of the unexpected joys of this project has been that students have been given a fun reason to leave the house with family, not just take a break from having to be at home. On my own walks, I hadn’t realized how many bears would have their arms extended, ready for a hug, or poised as if waving hello. I have heard children in my neighborhood exclaiming, “mom, look” or “there’s another one!” One student was thrilled to report to her principal that she had seen 12 bears. When the mother reminded her that 5 were in their own window, the child was unfazed. As of today, one third grader has reported seeing 202 bears.
Thank you to those who’ve put their entire bear collections in the window, to the person who put a giant bear in the car seat … and buckled him up. Thank you for the bear made of wood stumps, decorated in a dress, no less, and for bear silhouettes cut out of paper. Thank you to the businesses who have bears in their windows. The Moscow High School class of 2020 is appearing in windows, on yard signs, in car windows, and we would like to thank them for their participation and congratulate them on their achievements.
Our elementary students are learning what it means to stay in school, complete the course and be honored for 12 years of hard work. Our community is indeed, the “Pride of the North!”
Kathy Stefani
Moscow