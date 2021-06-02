Similaritiesand differences
On both extremes of the political spectrum is something similar: intense anger that sometimes boils over into violence.
However, there is a huge difference between the two: the anger that drives Black Lives Matter extremists is racial injustice, which is true.
The anger that drives Trump extremists is massive voter fraud, which is not true.
Tim Gresback
Moscow
Pictures of cowardice
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” This is the oath Idaho Sen. Risch and Idaho Sen. Crapo both swore to uphold when they took office. But today they broke those vows by not supporting the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. And even more alarming, Crapo voted for the filibuster and Risch didn’t even have the decency to show up for the vote. Yet their lives and the lives of our elected officials were put in danger by a terrorist mob intent on disrupting one of our most democratic of processes: the counting of the electoral votes for the president of the United States. The safety of our democracy is not a partisan issue, but the behavior demonstrated by Risch and Crapo was reprehensible and beyond shameful. I thought Idahoans stood for truth and decency, but apparently our senators stand for lies, obstruction and cowardice.
Heather Stout
Moscow