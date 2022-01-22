Get educated about CRT
I have just spent an hour learning about critical race theory from Dr. Rebecca Scofield. She is the chair of the University of Idaho history department.
She presented her lecture on Zoom for Moscow’s own League of Women Voters. It was attended by 65. I am grateful to Kathy Dawes and others of the league who commit to finding speakers to current topics in our political landscape and creating the opportunity for education of league members. Join! Learn!
Dr. Scofield began by defining “theory” as a method of investigating disparate studies and drawing them together. Next the theory emerges as the information dictates. A theory becomes an ever-developing tool to be shaped by data. Theorists may not agree, she said.
Critical race theory has its roots in 1980 with the development of intersectionality, another approach for looking deeply at issues that have a long history in the U.S, such as discrimination in education, housing, wealth accumulation and gender. Dr. Scofield gave the audience a detailed and wide-ranging clarification about this large body of thinking, how it has evolved in the last 50 years but has deep roots and many implications.
What did I take away? I think her lecture clarified for me the difference between “bigotry” and “racism.” Racism is embedded in systems that bar from entry whole groups of people due to the color of their skin. She showed charts of redlining and struggles over busing. Bigotry is mostly individual experiences of discrimination. If my neighbor responds to our discussion that she dated a Black man and therefore is not a racist, I can respond with maybe we need to agree on terms.
Were there answers? No. But education is the first and needed step. I so appreciate Moscow and the opportunities for education, even in these pandemic times.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
The rest of the story
For his Jan. 19 column, Dale Courtney cites an article on the web site verywellhealth.com that reports on a study published in Science about the waning immunity from infection provided by COVID-19 vaccines. He does not, however, pass on to his readers one of the three “Key Takeaways” from the web site’s article: “If you’re eligible for a booster shot, you should schedule an appointment as soon as possible.”
He also fails to explain the conclusion of the study that even with waning immunity, the vaccines continue to protect against serious disease and death.
An expert cited in the same article further recommends “masking, hand washing, and social distancing.”
The article cited by Mr. Courtney recommends combating COVID-19 through vaccination, booster shots, wearing masks, washing hands and trying to keep 6 feet from people in social settings. It is unfortunate that Mr. Courtney is not recommending the sound advice of experts he cites.
John Anderson
Pullman
Obstructed sidewalks
Two weeks after the radio announced that there is a (Pullman) ordinance requiring all sidewalks be cleared of snow and ice after the storm, there are still hundreds of places with obstructed sidewalks. It’s nice that there is a law requiring this and would be just as nice if it were enforced.
Douglas Martin
Pullman