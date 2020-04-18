The burden falls to thoseleast able to carry it
We feel very fortunate to live in a place where the number of COVID-19 cases is low and appears to be remaining so. Elder-care facilities that elsewhere have been hot spots of disease transmission are, so far, unaffected locally for which we are extremely grateful. It is worth reflecting on why this may be and giving credit for actions that have helped keep the communities on the Palouse safe.
First, the local universities’ rapid decision to transition to online teaching and encourage students to stay away from campus is almost certainly a huge factor in the low number of cases locally. Just imagine if thousands of students had returned to the Palouse from locations where the disease is more prevalent.
Second, the governors’ decisions to order statewide social distancing policies came before there were very many cases locally. By starting social distancing early, there was much less chance of transmission from unidentified carriers. Also, the low number of identified cases has made isolation for those few cases and their close contacts more feasible than if there were hundreds or thousands of cases.
We must also realize that both of the above actions have come with costs and that those costs, as is so often the case, may fall most heavily on people and businesses who are in a poor position to carry them. Lost jobs and lost income put many in danger of losing housing, medical insurance, even food. These stresses can be compounded by the isolation of shelter-in-place or conversely by being cooped up together in small residential spaces while juggling work, child care, and homeschooling and finding safe ways to do necessary shopping.
Please, if you are able, financially support local food banks and shelter organizations and patronize local businesses. Recognize that the situation is likely to continue for weeks or even months. Financial and psychological stresses for many will not let up soon, and society will not get back to normal overnight even when current measures start to be lifted.
Carl and Ginny Hauser
Pullman
Attacks on media, post office
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Daily News family for the newspaper they so diligently put together for us. I know you get paid for what you do but it is also a passion that we all benefit from especially at this time. I have been homebound not only from the COVID-19 but due to illness as well.
The paper is a welcome means to stay connected and a distraction from my own problems. I started this a few days ago and was going to write glowing remarks about the paper but after reading Jade Stellman’s “Her View” on April 6, I felt I could not express myself and my appreciation for the media more eloquently than she.
Don’t let anyone make you think the media is the enemy; they are our link and a vital part of our communication and dissemination of information. Remember that when the real enemy of any country tries to take over, the first thing they do is try to eliminate all forms of communication; hence the attacks on the media and the postal service.
Monica Mclean
Moscow
‘This is bowling. There are rules’
While I don’t disagree with the many retired generals, admirals, diplomats, federal law enforcement and others who warn about our country’s slide into fascism and dictatorship under Trump, what most strikes me is the shoddy ineptitude of this administration. Ronald Reagan was not a particularly good actor, but his version of what a president should look, sound, and act like makes him Laurence Olivier to Trump’s Rodney Dangerfield, dentures popping out and toupee falling off as he slides into yet another public tantrum or rage-fest.
Dictatorships are by nature cons, succeeding or failing based on whether the would-be dictator convinces people that he is powerful, in control, iron-willed, laser-focused, not to be doubted or laughed at. Instead we are living a cheap Saturday afternoon TV movie version of a dystopian regime — one that lets its citizens die of a preventable and containable epidemic disease while a second-rate actor blames everyone in the room except himself. The Buck Stops where? Trump makes even the guy in North Korea with the comical haircut seem serious by comparison.
I’m cautiously optimistic about Joe Biden’s willingness to partner with Bernie Sanders and his advisors to craft policies that bring people to the polls via significant and badly needed changes to how health care, climate change, diplomacy and foreign policy, elections and voting, immigration and criminal justice are done in this country. As Walter Sobchak famously said in The Big Lebowski, “This is bowling. There are rules.”
Chris Norden
Moscow
The quest to recycle
As an avid recycler, it would seem to me that some arrangement could be made to safely reopen the Moscow recycling bins.
While the folks in Moscow have curbside pickup for recyclable items, those of us out in the county have been left high and dry. The limited recycling available in small towns like Potlatch has been cut off. My root cellar is rapidly filling up with everything I save to recycle.
I don’t believe the recycling center is a hub for people gathering. Cars could easily be limited as there is only one entry and exit. It wouldn’t even have to be open every day but at least certain days, certain hours. How about it, Latah Sanitation?
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola
Note: The recycling bins at the Moscow Recycling Center did reopen late this week.
Hoping the coach cancontinue to pay bills
How nice. The coaching staff and athletic administrators are voluntarily taking a 5-percent pay cut for the next academic year. This will mean the football coach will have to give up $145,000 dollars out of a salary of $2.9 million.
I am sure the staff at Pullman Regional Hospital will appreciate his sacrifice considering they have to give up 25 percent of their income for at least the next 60 days. I do hope he can continue to pay his bills.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Like a breath of fresh air
The letters in Thursday’s Daily News were beautiful. So positive. The first, an appreciation of Wiley Hollingsworth, discussed his continuing campaign to “make drugs legal and regulate them.” It also mentioned many other of his contributions to Pullman.
The second letter, from a Muslim, offered thanks, prayer, and hope that we in the Palouse will be spared the intensity of COVID-19 in our local communities. Such joy and prayerful thoughts are more than refreshing in the midst of our multiple turmoils.
Heartfelt thanks to both writers.
Pete Haug
Colfax