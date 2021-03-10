Facts about dam removal
Despite what some news stories have claimed, there is significant opposition to Rep. Mike Simpson’s dam breaching plan.
Many groups and individuals, including farmers, that are opposed to dam breaching are supportive of salmon in Idaho, but not through drastic measures such as this that would forever alter our way of life in Idaho.
Consider these facts:
About 14 million metric tons of wheat destined for export move through the Columbia-Snake River system annually, including about 50 percent of Idaho’s wheat.
Barging wheat down the river system is the most environmentally friendly and economic way to transport wheat to the world.
Wheat farmers would be devastated by dam removal. Wheat is grown in 42 of Idaho’s 44 counties and wheat farmers brought in $525 million in farm-gate revenue in 2020.
Wheat and barley are important parts of many Idaho farmers’ crop rotations and the impact of dam removal would be widely felt throughout Idaho agriculture.
People and businesses in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest enjoy some of the lowest power rates in the nation and that would change if those hydroelectric dams are removed.
A study commissioned by the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association found that shifting transportation of commodities from river barges to truck and rail, which would happen with dam removal, would increase carbon and other harmful emissions by more than 1.3 million tons per year and it would take about 35,000 rail cars or 135,000 semi-trucks to move all the cargo that is barged on the Snake River.
Zane Garner
Latah County FarmBureau president
Moscow
Respect for Neanderthals
I am outraged that President Biden would compare Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi (and Kay-come-lately, Alabama) with Neanderthals.
Neanderthals were hard-working common women and men. They made do with what they had and fashioned distinct tools for various enterprises: for hunting mostly but also for doing domestic chores. Depending on where they lived, they used the materials available to them to try to improve their living standards. Some practiced various forms of religion and, when possible, ceremoniously buried their dead.
They were primarily meat eaters, but evidence in fossilized teeth show that they also ate some vegetables, indicating a move toward socialized living. Even so, they mostly moved about because of the conditions of their environments, but some also established semipermanent residences to which — not unlike many residents of our region — they returned as weather permitted.
In short, most of them were forced to be creative, ingenious, somewhat socialized individuals who tried — with modest success — to help their associates survive harsh conditions. To compare them to the current tribe of self-aggrandizing Republican governors is a crass insult to Neanderthals.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Let boys be boys
As a great grandfather of young girls that may want to be involved in sport’s activity while growing up, I am saddened and concerned about the insanity of our government that will allow males to identify as girls and play in women’s sports. Who wants to watch their young great granddaughter get slammed by a male who thinks they are a girl. Whether it’s soccer, basketball, volleyball or another sport the outcome would be the same. Girls could be robbed of scholarships. Girls will not want to play for fear they will be hurt by a boy thinking he is a girl.
And this will happen unless teachers of young children refuse to teach the destructive identity program in their schools, local school boards have the guts to not allow such teaching in their schools, parents stand up and resist such teaching and practices in women’s sports and state governments are brave enough to enact laws forbidding the infusion of males into women’s sports. Women’s sports have advanced dramatically during my lifetime. The insanity of allowing males to identify as females and play in women’s sports will negate much, if not all, of that advancement. Genesis 1:27 is as true today as it was when it was written. Let boys be boys and girls be girls and when they grow up most of them will be the men and women God intended them to be. Otherwise, watch out!
John Carlson
Moscow
Don’t force conversion
A number of persons in the Daily News readership continue to push for net zero carbon dioxide emissions or conversion to 100 percent renewable energy. Long-term that is a reasonable goal to strive for but to force the issue at this time by taxing or restricting the use of carbon based fuels will be economic suicide.
As a result of President Biden stopping construction on the Keystone pipeline, gas prices have risen 20 cents a gallon and many thousands of good jobs were lost. We all pay for this and it means that less is available to invest in other economic enterprises. Conversion to even 50 percent solar and wind is not even close to a possibility at this time. To produce the cement and steel, rare earth metals, the special plastics, etc. for the wind turbines, solar facilities, batteries and transmission lines will require huge amounts of carbon fuels.
I challenge these persons to show the scientific data that they are basing these drastic proposals on. It is true that the increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere should cause a small increase in temperature but we are talking parts per million mixing in a very complex atmosphere. The only way this small increase in carbon dioxide will cause the temperature increases people are speculating about is if there is an unknown multiplier of the carbon dioxide impact.
Temperature has not been following the increase in carbon dioxide in recent years. The United Nations and some one-world government groups are pushing this unsubstantiated crisis with the help of mainstream media to the detriment of the U.S. Two of the biggest polluters, China and India, have no intention of cutting back their carbon dioxide production. We should support the transition to green energy as the conversion becomes competitive but forcing conversion against the economics is economic stupidity or even suicide.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Voters validate good ideas
I have read in the Daily News and in other publications about the attempt of the Idaho Legislature and legislatures in other states to enact laws to limit the access to voting in future elections. It seems strange to me that if a lawmaker firmly believes that his or her ideas and plans for the citizens of his or her state are the best, then wouldn’t they surely want as many people as possible to vote as they would be sure that the voters would agree that those ideas are best. Voting should be easy and accessible to as many people as possible so as to validate those good ideas.
Dale Knowles
Moscow