In an opinion piece, “The banning of books is for our nation’s bullies,” Crista Worthy suggested that those who want to ban books from school libraries should consider banning the Bible. And she gave two examples from the Bible to support that view.
Larry Kirkland responded in a Jan. 17 letter saying that either Worthy never read the Bible or she was making a straw man argument about the Bible. Because, he assures us, the biblical passages she referred to (Genesis 19 and Judges 19) are not “portrayed in a positive light or described in graphic detail.” But that, as anyone who has read the Bible knows, is simply not true.
In Genesis 19, two angels were visiting Lot when all the men of Sodom came to his house and asked to have sex with the angels. Lot refused, offering his two virgin daughters instead. But before that could happen, God destroyed the city with fire and brimstone.
After Sodom was destroyed, Lot and his daughters camped out in a cave.
The first night, Lot got drunk and had sex with his older daughter. The next night, he did the same with his younger daughter.
Now Larry might say that the Bible doesn’t approve of Lot’s behavior. But the Bible never shows any disapproval of it, and 2 Peter 2:7-8 calls Lot a just and righteous man. And so it seems that the Bible approves of Lot’s behavior in Genesis 19.
There isn’t space here to tell the story in Judges 19. But we recommend that you read it. If you do, we think you’ll agree with Crista that the story isn’t appropriate for children.
Question asked,then answered
Moscow High School Student Body President Ian Schlater’s opinion piece in the Jan. 26 issue of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News answers the very question proposed: “What are Idaho GOP lawmakers so afraid of?” They fear the views of young people who can turn out such perceptive, intelligent, and very well-written expressions as those of Mr. Schlater. So, kudos to Schlater and to the 22 student leaders from across the state who signed his thoughtful and even-tempered essay.
Ron McFarland, Georgia Tiffany