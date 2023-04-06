A model bill, crafted by the ultraconservative nonprofit, ALEC, and imported to Idaho as House Bill 314, now rests with Gov. Brad Little. In it lies the future of education in Idaho, as well as the status of the First Amendment.
By encouraging community members to transform any disaffection with or suspicion of a public school into lawsuits, it hamstrings teachers between loyalty to their students and their responsibility to the law. By criminalizing access to some information, it renders take-home anthologies — the core of some English classes — unmanageable. In the same stroke, Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes beyond the classroom instructors’ curricular control must also disappear. Sure, we could co-construct our classrooms and units with parents, yet what other profession is expected to cheerfully reject its own expertise and seek the advice of those who have no experience in it whatsoever? Secondary education is not babysitting, childcare or overglorified parenting; it is a specialty.
Yet this bill would reduce us to mouthpieces of ultraconservative spokespeople. There is no more complete indoctrination than one which forbids instructors from discussing issues sacred to those in their classes: human character, injustice, humor and liberty. Separate and proscribe sexuality from these topics, and witness their anodyne, bloodless, almost unrecognizable form. The elephant won’t disappear; he will take up most of the room, only refusing to speak. Meanwhile, our state government abridges the freedom of the press, privileging the 10th Amendment over the 14th Amendment: whereas education is not an enumerated responsibility of the federal government, the defense of Constitutional rights to a free press is. But the Constitution is not important to ALEC or its minions in the Idaho Legislature. Rather, they must create false emergencies to engross their power. This legislation deserves a veto, and its proponents jobs with ALEC, far from the public trust.
R. Todd Bailey
Moscow
Public input needed on dams
OK. Breach the dams then what happens? Soaring electric bills; more semi trucks on the road to deliver wheat; and an end to irrigation in the Colombian Basin. This is not green. It makes no sense not to include the public in meetings like this. In fact, I would call this an infringement of the First Amendment of the Constitution. The public deserves to have a say on this. An open discussion not a hidden meeting with speaking slots filled.