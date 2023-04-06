Secondary ed is not babysitting

A model bill, crafted by the ultraconservative nonprofit, ALEC, and imported to Idaho as House Bill 314, now rests with Gov. Brad Little. In it lies the future of education in Idaho, as well as the status of the First Amendment.

By encouraging community members to transform any disaffection with or suspicion of a public school into lawsuits, it hamstrings teachers between loyalty to their students and their responsibility to the law. By criminalizing access to some information, it renders take-home anthologies — the core of some English classes — unmanageable. In the same stroke, Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes beyond the classroom instructors’ curricular control must also disappear. Sure, we could co-construct our classrooms and units with parents, yet what other profession is expected to cheerfully reject its own expertise and seek the advice of those who have no experience in it whatsoever? Secondary education is not babysitting, childcare or overglorified parenting; it is a specialty.