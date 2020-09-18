Cats and dogs
To Benjamin Badkitten,
Just for the record, some corrections are in order: 1) Cooper is not a publicity hound. 2) His human did not caption his pictures, or yours. 3) Cooper is not owned by a human, just as you are not. 4) Tell your human to enjoy the pumpkins, even if you don’t. 5) “Top that” you say? Haven’t seen your name on a marquee lately.
Signed, The Super Duper Pooper Scooper Trooper (and his Humble Sidekick)
Rob Myer and Cooper
Moscow
Letter writer describes Biden
Thank you, Mr. Kirkland, for endorsing Joe Biden for President. You state in your letter, “Daily News sets a bad example,” Sept. 15 that what is needed to heal America is a “significant drop in the incivility manifest” and “an encouragement of the positive that we can accomplish working together.”
Under whose watch has incivility and decisiveness prospered? Donald Trump’s watch. We are living in a country Donald Trump has influenced in a major way. His mission for the past 4-plus years has been to divide us, for example his comment after Charlottesville “there are very good people on both sides.”
You point out incivility, here are just a few examples of Trump’s juvenile name calling — Shifty Shiff (Adam Shiff), Little Marco (Marco Rubio), Whacko John Bolton. And have you listened to his rally speeches? This is the basis for the current incivility you are complaining about. You also mention the need for “the positive.” Donald Trump started the slide into negativity on his very first day — remember the apocalyptic language of his inaugural address? What you point out that is needed is exactly what Joe Biden represents — civility, respect (for each other and the Constitution), and working together.
Biden’s main campaign theme is exactly what you point out is needed — unity. Let’s all come together and work for the American people rather than working to line the pockets of the Trump family and stroke the ego of Donald. If Trump is reelected we will become a Venezuela — we’re well on the path already.
Bill Christopher
Moscow