Start caring about others
The one sign that sums up (Monday’s Moscow) protest best was the “My Body, My Choice” against mask wearing. (Not going to even discuss the irony of conservatives saying this.) It shows the mindset of many there and their level of ignorance. Wearing a mask is not to protect the wearer. It is to protect others from the virus that the wearer may have. A good percentage of infected people have no symptoms. A mask will help prevent an infected person from giving the virus to an uninfected person. It’s not about “your body” but about everyone else’s body.
Protesters gathered to make a statement. I get that. I support their right to do so, regardless of what the issue is. I only saw a couple of masks in the group. So after having traded germs back and forth among themselves, they will now go forth into the community to the stores and elsewhere. And they will not be wearing masks. So they put hundreds, probably thousands, at risk of getting the virus. Every one of them should be self-quarantining over the next few weeks. But I believe that would take more self-responsibility than they are willing to show.
So protest if you want. Have a big party. Throw a kegger. But once you do, you lose your right to be among society again for a while. You don’t want to follow the rules, stay out. Simple as that. Don’t use its medical resources if you get sick. You want to be an outcast, then really be one. Don’t be a wanna-be rebel. Go home. Stay home. If after 2 weeks, you seem OK, you can come back. With a mask. With proper distancing. It’s not all about you. Get off your selfish high horse and maybe start caring about others.
Marc Cramer
Moscow
The group is a menace
I resent the “Liberate Moscow Peaceful Protest” against Moscow City Council and the mayor for what I can only perceive as incredibly selfish reasons. I’m in several at risk categories and I consider this “protest” a threat to my life, and the lives of my family, friends and community members not to mention the protestors. And for what reason?
They are violating a stay-at-home order issued by the governor for the safety of everyone, not just the selfish few. For what gain? No one is going to be shopping at your stores anytime soon, I can promise you that.
Some conservatives have crazy views about rights. I have a right to self-defense. How far does that right go in a situation like this? I doubt you believe I can threaten your life. I have a right to free speech but not to yell fire in a movie theatre. Rights only go so far, because we have a lot of rights that often conflict. How difficult is that to see?
This is time for discourse. It is not the time to defy state requests during a pandemic. It is not the time to act selfishly. It is not the time to put our community in further danger for some political stunt.
This group is a menace and we all need to let them know that.
Joe Campbell
Moscow
A letter to our leaders
Dear Moscow City Council, Mayor Lambert, Governor Little, and Moscow Police Department:
I’m writing about the “Liberate Moscow Peaceful Protest.”
As a biologist and science writer who has covered COVID-19 since it was declared a pandemic, and as a mother with three members of our nuclear family with risk factors, I’m disturbed and alarmed by this protest.
Your state and local policies to shelter and isolate at home have saved untold lives, and been a strong, correct response to what we know about this dangerous virus. I and others are extremely grateful you did the right thing, and did it fairly early. We will never know how many lives you saved.
This is powerful evidence of how effective these policies are. Thank you. Thank you so very much.We now see that states who’ve had these kinds of protests go on, are starting to see eruptions of the virus shortly thereafter (see Newsweek April 19: “Kentucky Reports Highest Coronavirus Infection Increase After A Week of Protests To Reopen State”)
Peaceful assembly is a protected American right. But no one foresaw that a dangerous virus in a pandemic would also make public gatherings a lethal and risky endangerment of other lives.
Masked health care workers in Denver recently blocked protesters in their cars to protect the lives and safety of their larger community. Perhaps the MPD could do the same to ensure local protests follow state and local orders of less than 10 people gathering, and that people stand 6-10 feet apart.
Thank you again for protecting the lives of our beloved friends and family here on the Palouse.
Rachel Clark
Moscow
Proud of city’s response
I am incredibly proud of Moscow’s city council, and our mayor. They have shown incredible leadership, at a time when it would have been easy to “wait and see.” I appreciate their concern for the entire Moscow and surrounding community.
I am also impressed with the way the Moscow citizens have for the most part embraced physical distancing and caution. If there is a way to safely reopen some businesses, while still being cautious, I would be open to that. Encouraging the wearing of masks by everyone while in public is a big help in slowing transmission by asymptomatic carriers.
Obviously testing is key; it would be important to have increased access to wider-spread testing so we can keep a handle on things. The hard-working folks who have been keeping our essential businesses open should have access to frequent testing. Getting routine health care procedures back on track as soon as possible will help our struggling hospitals. I am sure our leaders will find a way to get our town functioning without putting us at unnecessary risk. I applaud their efforts so far. We are succeeding in keeping serious illness and death at bay in our community.
Constance Brumm
Moscow