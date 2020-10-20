Nilsson Troy works across aisle
I urge you to vote for Caroline Nilsson Troy for the Idaho House. She is a strong supporter of public education and the University of Idaho. Her position on the JFAC Committee is key to obtaining funding. This helps to ensure funding for ag research and extension. She is a strong supporter of agriculture and natural resources. She works across the aisle and this approach has benefited her district.
Join me in voting for Caroline on Nov. 3 to ensure continued strong leadership in representing our district.
Tom Trail
Moscow
Lamar spreads positive energy
As a Moscow resident and voter, I am proudly casting my vote for Tom Lamar for Latah County commissioner. Tom’s credentials as a dedicated public servant and progressive leader of the Palouse have been well-documented over the past several decades, and he deserves our support.
Tom’s tireless involvement in the community through support of the local economy, participation in environmental issue resolution and the protection of human rights is truly an inspiration. He has been a member of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce for 27 years, a member of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for 26 years, and an owner-member at the Moscow Food Co-Op for 36 years. Tom Lamar is our current Latah County commissioner, and also serves as the executive director of the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, where he has worked for three decades. All of these things clearly demonstrate Tom’s devotion to the Palouse and its residents, and his commitment to the vibe of Moscow.
Radiating positive energy and goodwill, Tom can often be found riding around town on his beloved bicycle, supporting local producers at the Moscow Farmers Market and attending political functions and activities. He is a wonderful example of the Moscow community, and he deserves our support. The next time you see Tom out and about, let him know that his hard work is appreciated and that he has your vote for Latah County commissioner in 2020.
Heather Rommens
Moscow
Madman carries the ‘football’
Even Trump supporters are aware that our president is often unhinged, vindictive and emotionally infantile. That’s not fake news. Trump as president is constantly accompanied by a military aide carrying a metal Zero Halliburton briefcase called the “football.” It contains the nuclear launch codes that can be the end for all of us. What responsible American would want this madman to remain in control of our destiny?
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Lamar serves all residents
I have known Tom Lamar for several years. During this time he has proven that he goes above and beyond for the residents of Latah County as he is always looking out for the betterment of the residents of the county.
He is an honest, trustworthy gentlemen who is willing to listen to the residents for new ideas and how the county can work for all of us. He has helped the senior population get through this pandemic. I urge you to vote for Tom Lamar to keep common sense in our local government while continuing to serve all the residents of Latah County.
Sandy Kilborn
Troy
Pullman deserves answers
On Oct. 15, the Whitman County Health Department released guidance indicating that it’s safe for elementary school students to begin in-person learning. A week before, on Oct. 8, the Pullman School District released a reopening plan. Following the health department’s announcement, the district released an email stating that the reopening plan would change, and that it was, and had been, ‘working closely with the health department.’ Given the district’s self-stated goal of decision-making transparency, the district and the health department should provide answers to two important questions.
First, if the district was working closely with the health department, then why did it release a plan with metrics that were going to be scrapped almost immediately? Is the district simply following the local health department’s guidance? A close working relationship would have prevented releasing a reopening plan with a shelf life of five working days. If the district was not “working closely with the health department,” then it calls into question the validity of other statements made by the district. For example, what does it mean when the district makes “data/science driven decisions,” or — more generally — when it “strives to be transparent?”
Second, and more importantly, what information became available to the district and the health department between Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 that prompted the aggressive shift toward reopening? What data was used to inform the first plan? What data is informing the current plan? With such wide disparity between the plans, it certainly cannot be the same data. But, the information that became available to the public during this period doesn’t support shifting to an aggressive reopening plan. Most notably, Pullman experienced three additional COVID-19-related deaths. It’s hard to make sense of the decisions made by the district and the health department given the information made available to the public.
Natalie Barnes
Pullman
Residents not what they seem
Today we see various signs of support for political parties, people within those parties, as well as various other types of propaganda supporting social justice issues, LGBTQ rights, feminism support and national pride (yes, the American flag for those who don’t view the flag as a symbol of pride). Whether I agree or disagree with these messages, flags or political support signs, that is a person’s right through freedom of speech to display them.
I do not have a right to steal them because I disagree with the message. This is what makes America great. Who am I to stop them from endorsing or supporting a specific candidate or displaying a particular sign or flag?
But the same is not true for some people in our community who disagree with my views, so they must steal my freedom of speech from my yard. For being an inclusive and tolerant city, this act of theft only shows that Moscow is only tolerant of people and views that don’t offend them. For those who must steal political signs from a person’s yard, are you upholding that person’s freedoms? Are you allowing them to exercise their rights as Americans and their freedom of speech? I see plenty of signs that I do not necessarily agree with around town, but I don’t go around stealing them because I don’t agree with them.
My oath to this country is to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Bottom line, people of Moscow claim to be a tolerant city and open to differing views and political opinions, but in reality, only accept those views and opinions that line up with your views. Now I will have to replace my support signs with something bigger.
Jeremy Mutart
Moscow
Election letter deadline
