Downtown Pullman needs parking, not coffee sales
One of the longest-standing complaints of Pullman’s downtown business owners is the lack of parking space.
So, the city is selling Starbucks a parcel of land that will allow the coffee house to build a drive-through that will not only wipe out 14 parking spaces on Main Street, but disrupt traffic.
It also will reduce parking for the commercial businesses immediately east of the proposed new Starbucks store.
To make matters worse, our mayor, city attorney and a majority of the city council members insult informed citizens with a feeble claim that since the city has sold another parcel of unneeded land, it also must sell Starbucks the parcel it wants.
That claim is ridiculous on its face.
So is Starbucks’ claim that its design for the land won’t impede traffic on Main Street. Starbucks says the design will accommodate a lot of cars cueing for service.
What it doesn’t deal with is a problem that cannot be eliminated. That is the need for drivers to slow down to enter the driveway onto the site. I didn’t find that problem addressed in Starbucks’ traffic study.
If Starbucks is allowed to build on Main Street, it won’t be the first time that the city has eliminated parking spaces to accommodate a business locating in a place ill-suited for its use.
I refer, of course, to the drinking establishment on SE Riverview St., which wiped out most of the parking on its side of the street, as well as room for pedestrians to walk in front of the building.
Starbucks isn’t motivated to help solve downtown Pullman problems, but it is willing to complicate them to profit from coffee sales. In doing so, it will complicate dealing intelligently with downtown business interests.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Make Biden answerthe same questions
The media may have not liked President Trump, but if they are truthful, they have to admit that he took all the time in the world to answer all their questions. President Biden just addressed the nation and “once again” refused to answer questions. Why is the media protecting him by not calling him out? Why do they let him hide from the American public he is supposed to be serving? My fellow Americans, demand the media start making Biden answer all the questions they demanded from Trump.
James Fry
Pullman