The Spectacle
In response to Chuck Pezeshki’s most recent column, I would like to invoke the wise words of noted local news columnist Chuck Pezeshki. While Chuck argues that gender is determined solely by genitals and, as such, transgender people do not exist (he also appears unable to grasp the difference between race and gender, so maybe we should cut him some slack?), Chuck notes, compassionately, that “Trans people do suffer.” While Chuck seems to see Ketanji Brown Jackson as an affirmative action hire and little more, Chuck prudently states the obvious: “Our Supreme Court could use some diversity.” And while Chuck seems to think that preserving Ukrainian democracy is synonymous with launching World War III, we’d do better to listen to Chuck, who points out that “helping Ukraine in some limited fashion might bring that tragedy to an end sooner, rather than later.”
Chuck ends with a prescient warning that “sooner rather than later, the idiot nonsense of The Spectacle, no matter how entertaining, will cross over into the real world. And it ain’t gonna be pretty.” I’m going to assume that by “soon” he means “for the past several years” and that by “The Spectacle” he means lies about voter fraud leading an attack on the Capitol, voter suppression, and “election auditors” checking ballots for bamboo fibers. Or fantasies about nonexistent CRT classes leading to school board members receiving death threats. Or an armed gunman assaulting a pizza parlor to break up an imaginary pedophile ring. Or parents being charged with child abuse for getting their trans children medical care. Or libraries banning history books. Or millions of people refusing a free, safe, life-saving vaccine during a pandemic.
Chuck’s right: We should ground our beliefs in reality, unlike Chuck, who clearly bases his on right-wing echo chambers and simple paranoia.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Time to do the right thing
If the lower Snake River dams were breached, how could the Pacific Northwest replace the lost power?
In its 2021 Northwest Power Plan, the Northwest Power and Conservation Council identifies sources of electricity beyond the supply needed to meet Pacific Northwest load demand. Energy efficiency refers to electricity savings through more efficient appliances, furnaces, etc., often incentivized by power suppliers. Additional energy efficiency could provide savings up to 3,000 megawatts, the equivalent annual output of 12.6 lower Snake River dams.
Demand response refers to electricity users voluntarily (with $ incentives) reducing their power use during times of system stress. The 2021 Power Plan notes that an expanded demand response strategy could save another 3,580 megawatts, equal to 15 more lower Snake River dams.
Despite the retirement of several coal plants that provide power to the Pacific Northwest, Bonneville Power Administration predicts a regional power surplus each year over the next decade. The administration also consistently underestimates its hydropower supply by basing each year’s projections on the lowest water level in the past 80 years (1936/1937).
The 2021 Power Plan states that by 2026, due to growing power surpluses across the entire West, the wholesale price of power will fall to $12-$17 per megawatt hour. BPA’s current wholesale price is just under $35/megawatt hour.
The bottom line: the 2021 Northwest Power Plan identifies available energy savings which could replace the power output of 27 lower Snake River dams.
A quotation sometimes attributed to Winston Churchill sums up the situation with respect to the dams and salmon. “You can always trust Americans to do the right thing, after they have tried everything else.”
We have tried everything else. It’s time to do the right thing.
Linwood Laughy
Moscow
Deary dumping
I am seeing more of our trails here in Deary used as a dump. … With the fire dangers, environmental pollution and wildlife dangers there is more dumping of yard waste along with empty oil containers. We have a bin for branches in town and twice a month they collect at the transfer station.
Diana Flint
Deary
Electric vehicles
I applaud Douglas Call’s column and Pete Haug’s letter to the editor beginning to define the cost of owning and operating an electric vehicle. Today, we the people are significantly subsidizing those who drive an electric vehicle. Since they are only 3% of all vehicles, they are basically insignificant in their impact but all electric vehicles should have to pay a road use tax as do gas vehicles. This should initially be 2 cents or more per mile to cover relevant costs.
Currently the electrical systems in this country can handle the small extra demand of recharging electric vehicles. Once electrical vehicles reach a significant system load, upgrades to dependable generation, primarily nighttime loads, will be needed. At the moment, green energy is not adequately dependable to meet this need. President Biden is currently talking trillions to just start this upgrade and transition. Electric car owners should have to pay a significant portion of this cost.
Most people cannot at this time afford to purchase an electric vehicle. The price is not likely to come down in the near future. Lithium, which is critical to battery making and solar panels, is up about 500% from this time last year. It will be many years before new mines can meet even the current rise in demand. The increased mining will significantly increase the overall carbon dioxide output. Nickel, cobalt and rare earth mineral prices have also been rising sharply, adding to future potential purchase prices. In addition China controls most of the lithium and rare earth mining which puts the U.S. in an unsafe dependency. Since China, India and other developing countries recognize that carbon based fuels are critical to rapid development, which they are committed to, we will be suffering unnecessarily to push an uneconomical and unjustified rapid conversion to green energy.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Support at-risk children
As a grandparent of a trans child, I appreciate Gretta Hodapp’s letter (Daily News, March 17) describing her painful childhood experience growing up in an adversarial culture. Sadly, she refers to a period starting 22 years ago.
We know much more about the damage hateful behavior and policies causes trans kids. Republican’s doubling down on this hurtful behavior in Texas and Florida and considering it in other states will do real harm to many children. Help protect these kids by researching this issue as Gretta suggests and let your representatives know you don’t support laws targeting these at-risk children.
Jeff Watt
Pullman