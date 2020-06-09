Tear down pro-riot media
So I’m listening to the pro-riot media defend the looting and violence in our major (Democrat-run) cities by using the following argument:
“The system (whatever the hell that is) is institutionally racist, so we need to tear it down and rebuild it from the ground up.”
What a coincidence! I was thinking the exact same thing about the pro-riot media! They, too, have become hopelessly corrupted — in their case by poorly-educated Marxists who, instead of using their platforms to objectively inform the public use them to advance far-left utopian insanity.
I’m not suggesting tearing down media offices like the pro-riot media promotes the tearing down of mom-and-pop convenience stores. No, I’m speaking figuratively. Remove them all from their jobs and replace them with people who will do the work the way it’s supposed to be done.
And while we’re at it, let’s defund the police and replace them with cardboard cutout cops. We’ll save a lot of money (money we could use to buy more minority votes for the Democrat party) and never have to worry about them beating up black people!
We could place the cardboard cops in front of storefronts and play an audio message that says “Hi there! I’m Tom the Cop, and I’m super friendly! And I really, really, really like black people! I like them so much, I’m just gonna stand right a-here in front of this here store right here and let them tear down and loot this here store right here! But if a white person tries to shop in this store during the virus lockdown, I’m a-gonna throw your white ass in jail!”
Rupert Pupkin
Moscow
Disappointed in pastor’s column
I rejoice to see a column in the DN by a pastor; however, I am disappointed that Mr. Fowler, who throughout his article claims to be a follower of Jesus, himself, mocks the Bible, the Word of God. Jesus never once encouraged His followers to protest against the tyrannical government of Rome. His Word tells believers, “Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities.”
That included the unjust dictatorship in Rome. Mr. Fowler never mentions the evil perpetrated by some who joined the peaceful demonstrators. As God’s Word again says, “if you do what is evil, be afraid,….”
What happened to George Floyd was wrong and evil but the authorities were beginning to follow due process. The scale of evil perpetrated by some of the demonstrators can never be justified on the basis of that event.
Rome crucified evil doers and those it opposed including Jesus. It is the government’s job to bear the sword to maintain justice.
God allows or appoints government. Those in power will be required to give an account for their exercising that power. I strongly support President Trump going to a church and holding up a Bible. It will only be through prayer and appealing to God that this country will be healed. We have rejected God’s words for life. God is letting us experience “doing it our way.”
Mr. Fowler puts himself in a high risk position when he judges the authorities’ actions since Jesus says, “Do not judge, and you will not be judged.” I agree with Mr. Fowler’s closing remarks where he says, “I will lament and I will pray…” and “will remember what God requires of me, that I “act justly and love mercy and walk humbly with my God.”
May we pray for the authorities and do that.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Lives of innocent matter most
No one can deny excessive force was used in the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd is dead and Chauvin faces murder charges.
Neither were innocent men, Chauvin had a long history of complaints of his abusive tactics, while Floyd had a long criminal history. His most recent arrest for passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a Minneapolis grocery store. Floyd moved to Minneapolis after being released from prison in Texas following an arrest for aggravated robbery and has been to jail at least five times. He was the ringleader of a violent home invasion. Floyd plead guilty to entering a woman’s home and while holding his gun against her stomach, searched the woman’s home for money and drugs.
There is no justification for Floyds death nor justification for the anarchy, rioting, vandalism, looting and arson that has followed.
Since George Floyd’s murder many liberal politicians and spoon-fed media pundits are reigniting the myth and false narrative that racism and police brutality is systemic in America. Their followers believe and perpetuate it.
There were 28 unarmed US citizens killed by police in 2019, nine of them Black, nineteen of them white. There were aggravated circumstances in most of those cases. Can we single out which of those lives mattered? Out of a population of 330 million people 28 deaths while debatably tragic, is hardly systemic. More police die at the hands of criminals each year, don’t Blue lives matter? Statistics show a dramatic decrease in police shootings of blacks and unarmed suspects since 2014 and yet the media continues to ignore facts and portray criminals as victims.
The lives and livelihoods of the innocent matter most.
Joe Long
Moscow
Police are meant to protect
I recognize racial profiling and discrimination in policing. But recent events have made me review past events and wonder whether they consider their job is to protect their community or write tickets and arrest people?
More than 10 years ago, a police officer in the town of Palouse stopped me for walking my labrador retriever mom on a leash with four puppies not on leash bounding behind her. I was not within city limits and outside his jurisdiction. He said the “dogs must be leashed.” When I said “but they’re just puppies,” he said, “The law’s the law”. After I said “this is why cops get a bad reputation,” he got out of his patrol car, grabbed me and threw me down onto the gravel road hard enough to cause me to bleed from my head and go to the emergency room. I am not young, black nor male, but clearly this was excessive use of force.
Another incident happened in Pullman years ago when my colleagues and their wives went drinking at Ricos on New Year’s Eve. They had a designated driver who did not drink. As they were driving off, a Pullman police officer pulled them aside. When the breathalyzer did not show any alcohol in the driver, he cited them for crossing the center line. It was a snowy night and you couldn’t even see the center line! My friend did not contest it, but it was clearly a case where cops had to get something for stopping someone.
Not only do police need to have training for implicit bias, but review what their job is, to protect the public, not get revenue from writing tickets!
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse