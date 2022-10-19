We need to wake up
I woke up on Oct. 12 only to learn from Dale Courtney’s column in the Daily News that “Americans are tired of bowing down to the woke.” Maybe I should go back to bed. Or maybe that’s where Mr. Courtney wants me, asleep as he and his fellow Christian nationalists take over the town and the country. Maybe we better wake up.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Vote for BJ Swanson
I’m voting for BJ Swanson for Latah County treasurer. Dale and I purchased a parcel of land several years ago. I could never understand why the assessed value and taxes on this parcel were higher than other similar parcels we owned. I contacted the assessor’s office. They said the assessment was correct but couldn’t explain anything and didn’t have others to explain in detail because of COVID-19 closures. I received another high tax bill and was frustrated. I knew it was wrong but didn’t know what to do about it. I contacted BJ to see if she could help. She researched the parcel boundaries and different land codes and found I was being double-taxed for a well that was near the property line. She resolved the problem with the assessor’s office and my tax bill dropped by $130. BJ is a wealth of knowledge about taxes, real estate, maps, land codes and many other things and is always willing to help. BJ has my vote.
Irene Lunsford
Deary
1.9 million reasons
If you enjoy paying high property taxes, you’ll love revisiting these two revelations in Latah County.
First, under the leadership of Tom Lamar, our county commissioners rejected $1.9 million toward property tax relief in 2021.
Accessing federal COVID-19 funds required city or county taxing authorities to agree to provide the resulting savings as property tax relief to their taxpayers by foregoing that amount in taxes that would have otherwise been collected that year. The city of Moscow, as did most taxing authorities, agreed, but Lamar and his team did not.
Under Lamar’s leadership, Latah County property taxes have increased at the maximum amount allowed by law for each of the four prior years, with still more new property taxes collected the year COVID-19 financial relief was rejected.
Second, under Lamar’s leadership, Latah County is an outlier among Idaho’s 44 counties, bucking the law on the property tax homeowner’s exemption. The result is a lawsuit squandering tax dollars on court expenses to promote Lamar’s demand that county residents not get the maximum benefit of the homeowner’s exemption as intended by the state Legislature. The initial ruling was against Lamar’s demand. Unsurprisingly, legal expenses continue as Lamar persists in his tax-us-even-higher approach to government — and we foot the bill.
It’s been said that death and taxes are the only two things certain in life, but one should not cause the other. Tom Lamar is single-handedly ensuring that our property taxes accelerate at terminal velocity.
On Nov. 8, reject Lamar’s leadership strategy of taxing county residents at the maximum amount allowed by law. It’s time for responsible taxation and transparent county finances. It’s time for change. Vote for Brian Loomis for Latah County Commissioner — there are at least 1.9 million reasons.
Paul C. Agidius
Moscow
Expecting more attacks
Grooming can mean the action by a pedophile of preparing a child with the intention of committing a sexual offense, or at least it used to be. It’s been co-opted to slur any LGBTQ+ person or ally interacting with kids. Local GOP candidates, like Dan Foreman, are clearly standing with known instigator Ammon Bundy against anyone who looks different, dresses differently or disagrees with them.
I am appalled that people co-opt this term to stigmatize the LGBTQ+ community and weaken the meaning. Grooming involves privilege and hiding in plain sight. Anyone trained to spot grooming knows it’s about manipulating trust. And it’s a lot easier for straight conformist people to groom and gain the confidence of others. The term’s co-option for political benefits weakens the reference to actual grooming behavior. GOP candidates should not support false accusations or stay silent on the issue.
The GOP candidates should use this year’s political paper to show Christian courage. In 2018 and 2020, pro-GOP political advertising masquerading as newspapers were released just before the election. Unfortunately, I expect another one this year and that it will attack the LGBTQ+ community. I also presume attacks on local librarians and teachers for doing their jobs based on private messages and previous years.
But our heavenly Father does not want a hate-filled theocracy. He said, “Truly, I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” And he told us we would know those that follow him “if you love one another.” And he meant to wholeheartedly love everyone.
I consider the book of Acts: Standing in silence, Saul held the coats as the people stoned Stephen. So thank you to candidates defending my “brothers and sisters” of my Lord against false accusations.
David Morse
Moscow
Three fine candidates
We are fortunate to have three very strong and capable candidates running for District 6 seats in David Nelson, Tim Gresbeck and Trish Carter-Goodheart. While there are plenty of negatives in their opponents; we will focus on the positives of these three outstanding candidates.
In his four years as our senator, David Nelsen has demonstrated commitment and thoughtfulness, the ability to tackle complex issues, and a willingness to listen and respect diverse viewpoints. His experience on the senate education, transportation, and agricultural affairs committees will allow David to continue work toward solutions that benefit all citizens of District 6.
Tim Gresbeck is a proven community leader and a widely respected legal thinker. He has received numerous recognitions and awards for his work as a lawyer. Tim is poised to put his energy and expertise to work on accessible vo-tech schools, affordable higher education and a better balance in our legislature.
Trish Carter-Goodheart understands the needs of rural communities. Trish has spent her entire life in Lapwai and continues her work on youth advocacy, access to affordable food, accessible broadband and well-maintained roads and bridges. Her unique perspective is just what District 6 needs in Boise.
We thank these fine candidates for their willingness to serve in the Idaho Legislature. We look forward to voting for all three and hope you will too.
Steve McGeehanand Kathy Beerman
Moscow