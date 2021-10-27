Importance of vaccinations
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
Moscow
Climate action in Pullman
There are only two weeks left to respond to the Pullman Climate Change survey. Pullman leaders want to understand what Pullman residents know about climate change, what concerns they have, and what local actions they would like to see. Your thoughts about climate change and action are important, so be sure to make your voice heard. It’s key to gather as many responses as possible across a broad range of Pullman residents. The survey deadline has been extended to Nov. 7. Access the survey at this link: bit.ly/3Cb1BtQ.
Kynan Witters Hicks
Pullman
Support for Lewis
I am writing to promote Hailey Lewis for a position on the Moscow City Council. Hailey will bring an intense focus and positive energy to the council’s deliberations, as Moscow navigates the many roads ahead. Hailey is a homegrown product of Moscow from birth through college, giving her great insight into the issues confronting Moscow; past, present and future.
In addition to her work at SEL for the past nine years she has traveled extensively. Her work and global travel provides Hailey with a broad understanding and tolerance of diverse viewpoints. I believe she can meet today’s moments of divisiveness with calmness and clarity.
Please consider Hailey Lewis for city council. She will be fully engaged in moving Moscow forward. She will be great.
Mary Geary and Bill Kirsch
Moscow