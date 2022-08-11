The purpose of Moscow Together
The Daily News recently published a front-page story about Moscow City Council member reactions to the proposed Moscow Together project presented at the city’s finance committee meeting Monday. The Moscow Together steering committee members, including stakeholders from throughout the community, regret that we did not take more time to fully brief council members before that meeting.
If we had, there likely would have been a more positive and fruitful discussion. Moscow Together is a nurturing project. We are attempting to grow one of Moscow’s greatest core assets; its good will. From the beginning, we have been intentional in having this project be nonpolitical and nonpartisan. The mission of Moscow Together is to cultivate a communitywide commitment to bringing Moscow together as a welcoming, inclusive, caring community where each person can feel valued, safe and respected. The project has been in planning for six months, during which time discussions were held with individuals who said they and their friends or families did not feel welcome and safe in some areas of the community, with owners of businesses of various sizes and with faith leaders and University of Idaho diversity leaders.