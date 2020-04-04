A cowardly, evil act
Say we’re in a war and a colonel or a captain at the forefront of an attack radios back to the commander-in-chief and says “We’re running out of bullets. We need 30,000 more.” And the commander-in-chief, in the heat of the battle, says, “I don’t believe you. You’re exaggerating.”
That’s essentially what Trump did to New York’s Gov. Cuomo. In a battle, it doesn’t matter what the man in the fight requests. If there is any way on God’s green earth to deliver what the combat troops need, you do what the soldier in the movie, “1917,” does. You deliver. If you can’t, you be honest and tell the officer so. And then tell him to hang in there the best way possible — that you’re trying your dead-level best to get the ammo for his troops. But if the commander-in-chief basically turns his back on his front line troops, he is a coward and an evil man.
If you voted for Trump in the last presidential election, don’t just jump up and say, “Hodgin is just a liberal, spewing fake news.” Talk to a combat veteran, Republican or Democrat — there is no difference. They’ll tell you that what Trump did is a cowardly, evil act.
Voting for Trump is dirtying everything I put on the uniform for a half-century ago. In November, you’ll have another chance to make it right. Please, if you have any sense of what it means to stand up for your country, don’t vote for Trump.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Like apples and hand grenades
I have been seeing the occasional letter written by folks who embrace the idea that the coronavirus pandemic is not nearly as bad as panicking politicians would have us believe.
The most convincing argument they make is that influenza has so far killed 30,000 people in the U.S. and coronavirus has only killed about 7,000 so far. This is very misleading. Obviously the number of COVID-19 deaths is rising daily, but that is not the biggest problem with this comparison.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates influenza deaths based on examination of death certificates, the sensitivity of the test and takes into account that most people do not get tested. Included in the number of deaths are people who die of pneumonia, heart failure, respiratory and vascular disease who wouldn’t have died had they not had influenza.
Those are complex calculations and take a long time to finalize. COVIDS-19 deaths are being tallied differently. Deaths of coronavirus happening today will not show up for days or weeks or perhaps ever since some of those patients are dying at home and some aren’t being tested because of lack of resources.
Doctors will have to identify which patients who are dying of chronic ailments are doing so because of coronavirus infection. Also it just takes time to complete the documentation of causes of death. Comparing numbers of deaths from influenza to numbers of deaths of coronavirus is like comparing apples to hand grenades.
Janice Boughton
Moscow
Does everyone need a mask?
Before chiding us for not wearing face masks, Mr. Pezeshki (His View, March 30) should see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guideline (cdc.gov/coronavirus). CDC recommends only people who have COVID-19 and show symptoms, NOT well people, wear masks. Ill people should be quarantined at home anyway. Only people whose health care providers have recommended it should wear masks.
Masks, like gloves, give a false sense of security and are often used incorrectly. How many times have you seen someone reach under a mask to scratch his nose, or touch the mask then touch an item on a shelf or the cart? Even when used correctly, fabric masks do not filter viruses. Moisture is an effective conduit for microbes. Face masks are always moist.
As for other countries where masks are worn frequently, does Mr. Pezeshki have evidence that they have lower rates of respiratory infection attributable to mask-wearing? My relative who lives in Seoul reports that most folks who wear masks remove them when they enter a restaurant or business. Draw your own conclusions.
Please, Mr. Pezeshki, if you choose to advise the public, make sure that advice is evidence based, especially in matters of health. Go home and wash your hands, follow CDC guidelines and refrain from misleading the public.
Ruth Nice
Pullman
In Singapore, testing mattered
I agree with Dale Courtney’s (His View, April 1) contention that Singapore made the right moves regarding COVID-19, but I disagree with his focus. Despite his claim, America is very willing to discriminate.
Dale makes it sound like those 65 and older or with comorbidity factors must self-quarantine in Singapore. Whatever exists on such a broad swath of the population is advisory, and it is good advice. The reason Singapore’s additional restrictions, contact tracing, and lockdowns worked is that they have free and readily available COVID-19 testing.
Singapore is not arbitrarily discriminating against sections of the population. If someone gets confirmed, the person’s entire household gets a mandatory lockdown confirmed by video health checks three times a day. Singapore’s leaders didn’t waffle or support claims of a hoax. They took it seriously and didn’t support the argument, “This is just like the flu.”
Failure to social distance carries six months of jail time for individuals. That’s how businesses stayed open in Singapore: Testing for the virus and putting real penalties for the infected or potentially infected failing to protect the community. And even now Singapore is thinking about closing offices and schools as their numbers slowly creep up and they want to keep the curve in check.
Singapore made hard choices early, and early testing made it possible. If you don’t start with how testing mattered, any claim of how Singapore did it right is just bunk.
David Morse
Moscow
Fearing rise in the death rate
So I just donated $100 to the Community Action Center at https://www.cacwhitman.org/. The blue “DONATE TODAY” button is near the top to the right. For our own heart’s sake I believe that this is a very good time to be generous.
It seems that we have RV manufacturing going on in our area? I wonder if their expertise can be used to make some of the components (showers, bathrooms and perhaps cooking facilities) to support a “right now” tent city created in Pullman to support those who are homeless during the crisis created by our response to a “novel” coronavirus. I do hope that this can quickly come to be.
Since only a 1-percent rise in unemployment results in a measurable increased death rate I hate to think about how many deaths we are causing by this panic ridden shutdown itself. I do not believe that the actual effects of the new coronavirus justify a shut down or lock down. We need to look very critically into this matter. How much conflict of interest do the medical and political people have? Are they able to see beyond their own profit potentials to view the real life health needs of the public?
Tod Merley
Pullman