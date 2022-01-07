Debunk the ‘nonsense’
Joe Long’s Jan. 4 letter, “Shop Where you Want,” says “there is science to support both sides” on the usefulness of mask wearing. This is not true — there is only one conclusion by actual scientists and that is masks help prevent transmission and infection.
Science is never a two-sided thing. There is truth, which can take a lot of effort and study to reach, and some wacko theory that only takes a send button on Facebook to publish and be taken by gospel who have no idea what real science is.
It’s sad this is happening in the shadow of two universities where any freshman science class could debunk this nonsense.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Climate change denial
A letter in Saturday’s Daily News offered questionable generalizations about why green energy won’t work. It warns not to damage our economy and environment pursuing an ”unrealistic attempt to mitigate an unsubstantiated future climate change disaster.” Unsubstantiated? Half a century of mounting scientific evidence is pretty substantial. Go carbon tax and dividend!
Pete Haug
Colfax
Good luck with surgery
To letter writer Joe Long – and other “true believers.” In the immortal words of Ronald Reagan: “There you go again!”
If, as you seem to believe, masks leave you “oxygen deprived” (Jan. 4) I would suggest you NEVER have surgery since the surgeon and all that assist him are, by your definition, oxygen deprived and subsequently unable to function at their best or, at the worst, on the edge of passing out during the procedure (and the one preceding yours and the one after). Stop attempting to spread such obvious malarkey.
John Bolles
Mosco