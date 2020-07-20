Editors should draw line
I support free speech, even when it is full of hate and lies. I also support local journalism with my subscription, and value reading a diverse array of opinions from my neighbors. I coughed up a little of my morning coffee reading Mr. Mickelsen’s (July 17) crazy claim that Nancy Pelosi is behind the pandemic, but such are the times.
But his use of “Demo-rats” calls for a response. Call Democrats lying, corrupt, greedy, stupid, arrogant, cowardly – no problem by me. These are words we use for our fellow human beings.
Think of the word “rats”, and the next word in your mind is probably “exterminate” or “kill,” I’m not policing free speech. Mr. Mickelsen can say this all he wants to his friends and family, sell T-shirts with it, or put it on a sign and stand in front of Pullman City Hall. I will defend his constitutional right to do so.
But the forum he is using for this dangerous and dehumanizing language is supported with my subscription dollars. I ask the editors to please use their professional judgment and draw a line here.
Hugh Hillsey
Pullman
Appreciates mask wearers
Yay for Moscow maskers. In Coeur d’Alene yesterday, there were only bare faces in the two quick stop stores I visited.
When I shopped at the Moscow Walmart later in the day, shoppers and staff were all masked, save for one mid-30s lady who probably thought she was too special.
Personally I felt much safer with my mask, and truly appreciate all those who wear them.
Sue Scott
Moscow