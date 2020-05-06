Your chance to help
Like many, I have been thinking about how different life is these days, oscillating between reeling from overwhelming impacts and depressing news, to having sudden moments of simple gratitude. Of the latter, my appreciation includes our thriving nonprofit community.
As the leader of a local nonprofit, I am acutely aware of how these organizations address critical needs in our area. While walking on local trails, accessing emergency resources, seeking low-income housing, receiving food donations, educating our children and gaining invaluable international work/study experience, we might forget that our nonprofits make many of these things possible. Now that our world has turned upside down, let’s remember that many organizations are struggling to meet higher demand, have lost revenue, or both.
One way we can support our local nonprofits is through Idaho Gives, an annual, statewide campaign where we can assist these groups in providing the important services we all value. Typically a one-day event, this year it is running for two weeks due to the increased needs due to COVID-19. The campaign ends Thursday. Donating through the online platform gives the organization of your choosing a chance to win additional cash prizes. There are 20 Moscow-area organizations participating. As a bonus this year, you can claim an additional “above-the-line” tax deduction of up to $300 per person ($600 for married couples) beyond your standard deduction for donations to charitable organizations under the CARES Act.
Join me in investing in these organizations and in Idaho’s vital nonprofit community. If you are financially unable to donate, you can voice your support for our nonprofits on whatever media platform you use. Both during difficult times and throughout any average day, month, or year, we rely on our essential workers, our small businesses, and our nonprofits, too.
Casey Bartrem
Executive director, TerraGraphics International Foundation
Moscow
Now is not the timeto play with our lives
When I read the Daily News’ May 1 headline, “Little lifts stay-at-home order,” I felt numb. How could the state government lift our life-saving stay-at-home restrictions? Just the day before, my husband and I received sobering news that an old school friend had turned 61 hooked up to a ventilator, and died of COVID-19. Now is not the time to play with our lives. Never is the time to implement such a shocking déjà vu of irresponsible government behavior. This misstep of government policy is all too familiar.
The first misstep was Trump’s too-little, too-late response to an obvious pandemic: first, minimizing the threat; next, under-testing and under-supplying the need and placing the bulk of the responsibility on states; and now, commandeering for the federal stockpile vital, lifesaving medical supplies ordered by hospitals for their own urgent use. Then, when we thought it could not get any worse, it did, with Trump shifting the blame to the World Health Organization.
Now, Trump is pandering to his political base by egging on their “liberate” states movement. Who will he blame for the spike in disease that will surely come with states lifting their stay-at-home restrictions too much, too soon?
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
A forecast of days to come
Given the poorly considered opening of many states, the forecasted death rate will be 300,000 by mid-October. This will not bode well for the Trump campaign. Most of those deaths will be senior citizens which are key voters for Trump. He cannot afford to lose those voters in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Biden has now denied sexually assaulting Tara Reade. He has asked the Senate Office of Public Records to review their documents. The only complaint it finds will be concerning sexual harassment, but no action was taken. While Trump may want to pull a dirty trick, this can be a minefield for him when other women come forward to accuse Trump of more sexual crimes.
No matter what other tricks Trump may try, they will not stick because of his inept handling of the pandemic. Even though Trump may try an “October Surprise.” the Coronavirus will start raising its ugly head. Most states will be forced to go to mail-in voting favoring the Democratic party.
Trump’s approval rating continues to decline in battleground states. States once considered a lock for him will suddenly switch. Take Texas. At the beginning of April, Trump was leading by 12 points. At the end of April, Biden is leading by 1 point. That is a 13-point loss for Trump. The spread will continue to widen. Texas will move from red to pink to light blue by the end of October.
The Trump campaign managers have already told Trump he is losing. By October, his staff will begin to send out their resumes. November will see a landslide victory for Biden. Biden will take the oath of office Jan. 20. Trump will not be present at the inauguration.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
‘The Old Man in the Cave’
I am reminded of a 1963 Twilight Zone episode of “The Old Man in the Cave” described thus: “An old man in a cave offers guidance to survivors of a nuclear-war apocalypse, but their orderly world is shattered by the arrival of four soldiers.”
The survivors’ leader repeatedly takes canned food the desperate group has found to be assessed by the old man in the cave, only to emerge to announce that the scavenged food is contaminated and will poison them if eaten.
The soldiers question the old man’s authority, storm the cave, find that the oracle is really a computer (flashing lights and all, as imagined in 1963), respond defiantly, and convince the survivors (except the science-minded leader) to reject the science-based conclusion, and eat the provisions, anyway.
They all die, except the sage leader, who is left to pensively ponder the human tendency to assess risk poorly and make choices emotionally rather than rationally.
Fifty-seven years later, the unlearned lesson reverberates.
Michael J. Irvin
Moscow
Educated enough to stay away
Although I only received a C in my ninth-grade health class, I’m educated enough to stay away from businesses and gatherings such as those as depicted in Daily News photos, where customers or sales people aren’t wearing masks or staying six feet apart. It is especially disturbing and irresponsible when parents are exposing their children to possible COVID-19 contamination.
Richard Shafer
Pullman