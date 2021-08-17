Step up for salmon
The nation’s attention is now on the survival of the giant whales that glide through the cool waters of the Pacific Northwest. Recently, beloved K21, or Cappuccino, passed away from unknown causes, but scientists say that it was likely furthered by the lack of their main source of food, chinook salmon.
Four dams on the Lower Snake River block the salmon’s pathway to their spawning grounds. Many solutions have been proposed to bring our salmon back. But, the only real solution is to breach the dams. This would allow salmon to migrate to their spawning grounds swiftly, and regenerate the salmon populations that are reaching quasi-extinction levels.
Now is the time for U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray to step up and create a comprehensive plan to save our salmon and protect our southern resident orcas.
Kat Beck
Olympia
Prefers the comics
Contrary to the statement in Zachary Turpin’s letter to the Daily News on Aug. 11, he does not speak for me on the subject of Doonesbury or any other topic.
I do not believe that any additional space is needed on the Opinion page for more self-important spoutings of Anderson, Hollingsworth, Pezeski et al.
David Hutton
Pullman
Think about her pain
This is a subject I usually avoid but Mr. Mike Beirens’ appeal in his Aug. 10 letter for us to open our hearts to the abortion pain he sees made me think maybe his heart might be open to thinking about the pain felt by a woman dealing with an unwanted pregnancy.
Who is this woman he might consider? In 2014, the Guttmacher Institute polled 8,300 women from 87 clinics and found a typical women seeking an abortion is young (60 percent in their 20s), low income (75 less than two times the fed poverty level), religious (62 percent) and has other children of at home (59 percent).
So what happens to this woman if she can’t get an abortion? Will she be less able to take care of and provide opportunities for her other children? End a promising career? Continue with an unsafe partner? The challenges and stress she faces are impossible to imagine.
Are you in a better position than she is to decide how to deal with an unwanted pregnancy? I hope you will take some of the compassion you expressed and take a few minutes to think about her life.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Compassionate Pullman businesses
We are writing to inform the Pullman community of the great compassion and kindness of two local businesses. Our daughter, Nichole Lovrich, born and raised in Pullman, passed away recently from a fatal seizure suffered in Great Falls, Mont. Among her possessions were a RAV4 automobile and a road bike. We brought them to Pullman and both required some repairs.
We took the car to Myers Auto Rebuild and Towing and the bike to B&L Bicycles. Repairs were made, wonderful craftsmanship was evident, and neither business would accept payment for their work. The work was done in memory of Nichole and in consideration of our need to heal from our loss. We want everyone to know the character of the people who operate these businesses. We are blessed to be served by them. We urge you to patronize these businesses when you have reason.
We are indeed fortunate to have lived in Pullman since 1977. We count our blessings for that, and for the generous, compassionate and caring people who live in our community. God bless them.
Nicholas and Katherine Lovrich
Pullman
A little perspective
In Chile, if you want to renew your driver’s license, you have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. If you want to go shopping at a mall or big box store, you have to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination. And it goes on and on.
If the U.S. government prevented the unvaccinated from — OMG! — driving or shopping, that would sure cut into their ranks. Imagine guys and gals faced with no driving, no shopping. They’d shut up and get the jab, done with posturing.
Ben Adams, Republican from Nampa, chimes “heavy-handed government” is the biggest threat to people, not COVID-19. Now sometimes that’s true. I lived in China during 1988-89 (check out what the government did in June 1989). But if he knew anything outside what he’s lapped up from his compadres/madres, he’d be able to differentiate between heavy-handed government and public health campaigns. Chileans do. And they know heavy-handed government (U.S.-supported military coup in 1973 that toppled democratically elected socialist president).
Adams has no idea.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
Conspiracy theory behind book
Familiar with Dr. Peter Breggin’s work condemning the efficacy of drug-based psychotherapy, I was curious about the “Highly Recommended” (not “Documented” or “Proven”) book title with rows of stars above and below the photo of his latest book “COVID-19 and the Global Predators” on Page 13 of this week’s Inland 360 in the Daily News.
I looked into the content and confirmed it is a strongly worded conspiracy theory that vaccinations for COVID-19 are part of one of the most insidiously orchestrated murder plots ever organized globally and kept secret. Like all such conspiracy theories, one that claims such a high level of malevolent planning as hundreds of thousands are dying of the illness, not the vaccine, should be documented and submitted to the FBI and public health investigators before being marketed to vulnerable and gullible lay readers.
Vaccinated people are surviving exposure to the virus. If the Breggins truly believe that vaccinations were planned as a genocidal tactic, why don’t they use the millions or billions of dollars from the sale of their books to mount a legitimate procedure for prosecuting the conspirators in court. President Trump took that approach to prosecute unfounded voter fraud. The results (no documentable fraud) spoke for themselves. Anti-vaxxers owe it to us to use the law to expose conspiracies. Certainly the sale of books such as the “highly recommended” one in the 360 ad could pay for real lawyers and legitimate trials.
Kathleen Warren
Moscow
Infrastructure where needed
A call-out to our Idaho senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch. I wish to congratulate them on making the wise choice to vote for their constituents in a long overdue infrastructure package.
The jobs that will come with the improvement in our roads, bridges, pipes, rail and broadband will help prepare our state and our economy for the future. The ripple effect will be dramatic. Our hard-earned tax dollars will finally go for something worthwhile and productive for the people of Idaho.
Yay!
Zena Hartung
Moscow