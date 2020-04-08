The difference between front page and back
The front page of the March 31 Daily News reported that an online petition asks the Moscow City Council to defer construction of the new police station and roll back the associated property tax increase.
Rod Story, the originator of the petition is comfortable financially (and I assume the signers are as well) and not anti-police. So I’m left to imagine they don’t like being forced to help pay for improvements that benefit the community. And why would that be? Maybe they think of themselves as separate and better. Maybe the word “public” makes them think of “socialism.” Maybe they are anarchists.
In contrast, on the back page are photos of Shaheen Kahn and Enam Kahn, owners of Mela Bangladeshi Cuisine, giving away dinners to anyone who asks to say thanks to the community for supporting their transition from vendors at the Farmers’ Market to owners of a restaurant. Striking, the differences in civic consciousness, values and actions. Thanks, Kahns. Be seeing you.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
This is serious stuff
I was more than a little amused that before Ruth Nice’s letter admonishing us to follow the CDC’s recommendations regarding the wearing of masks, the CDC changed their advice.
The only reason the CDC first advised against it was that they needed the limited supply for the medical professionals. It reminds me of the statements put out years ago regarding the flu vaccine. One season when the vaccine was in short supply we were told only certain people should get it (the elderly, immune compromised etc.). A couple of seasons later, when the supply was plentiful everyone was advised to get the shots.
When I was a kid dentists didn’t wear masks or gloves but you won’t see that today. A family member who is a dental hygienist laughed out loud at the notion that masks don’t help. She wouldn’t ever work without all the PPE. If you can’t buy a mask, make one. This is serious stuff.
Dale Freeman
Moscow