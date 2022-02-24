Enjoying the e-edition
With a new 22-inch computer screen, I am actually enjoying the forced transition from timely home delivery of the Daily News to the “e-edition.”
It takes my computer a few minutes to show the e-edition, but when it comes on, and after I log in with the same name and password I have always used, the whole paper is there in technicolor and enlarged fonts. I think I will adjust quickly to the transition. I couldn’t stop my subscription after 60 years this year of being a subscribed reader to this local paper (under different names previously, of course). Yes, I can read it still with a cup of coffee, and am actually happy not to have paper to recycle.
Kathy Warren
Moscow
Two sides to story
I had to laugh out loud after reading Trish Hartzell’s recent letter submission (Daily News, feb. 12) Trish used misinformation in her attempted claim that I spread lies, poison and misinformation regarding a Rasmussen poll which shows large numbers of Democrats supporting draconian punishments for those who don’t follow or agree with the approved narrative of tyrannical COVID-19 mask and vax mandates.
The numbers are all there for those who choose to take an honest look, percentages, participants polled etc. Trish claimed I was “excited and outraged” by the report. No, not really, Trish. I did find the poll disturbing, but I really wasn’t surprised. What I found more disturbing was that a handful of Republicans (RINOS) also supported punishments for those noncompliant. There are two sides to the COVID-19 story; those who choose to live in fear, walking in lockstep to hypocritical government control and those of us who prefer to make personal choices based on solid science backed by alternative well respected authorities.
Neither side will convince, change or shame the side of the other. Half are right and half are wrong. But I digress. After two years of living maskless and free, I am happy and excited to finally contract COVID-19 which will strengthen my own natural immunity. I am doing the responsible thing by isolating myself, assured by the fact that it is not a death sentence and I will be among the 99% who survive this thing.
Joe Long
Moscow