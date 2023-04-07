In a country, in a world, where deep corruption is being unveiled, where people disagree about who won national elections, where big corporations and social media hold sway over people’s views, finding there is hope makes a life-saving difference.
This world so badly needs a ruler with the strength of character, the integrity, the wisdom and the nobility to lead people as individuals and as a world. A leader with the power and love to deal with evil.
To my mind, there is such a ruler, such a king. He rules with love and humility. He leads as a servant. He willingly gave up his own life to make possible healing for us broken people. His resurrection was, and is, the beginning of new life. This life is freely offered with no condemnation. This life requires participation. There is much more than I can explain here. If you’re looking for an adventure, this might be just the thing for you. For more information, read the gospel of Luke.
Lois Johnston
Moscow
Protecting children
The Idaho Legislature says it wants to protect children. So it bans medicine and books that might help them live. It would make more sense to ban guns, since gun violence is the major cause of the death of children.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Call it what it is
People, please stop referring to our government as a democracy. The government of the United States of America was created to function as a constitutional republic.