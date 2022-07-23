Conservative voice on climate change
We have an opportunity to hear a conservative perspective on climate change next week when Bob Inglis talks to the Whitman County commissioners. Inglis, executive director of the Energy & Enterprise Initiative, will discuss climate change approaches that boost economic enterprise, further land stewardship and contribute to agricultural resiliency.
Inglis has impeccable conservative credentials and has twice represented South Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives. He founded the Energy & Enterprise Initiative in 2012 to educate, recruit, and organize conservative voices for action on climate change.
Inglis’ talk is good news for the Palouse because our agricultural economy is vulnerable to climate change. It is also good news because we have two research universities that are well-placed to contribute substantially to solving climate problems. Furthermore, we have SEL, a world leader in intelligent switchgear — equipment that will be critical as more electricity generators join the grid.
Recent fires, heat waves, floods and droughts show that climate change is happening faster than predicted, so it will be nice to hear some climate optimism. The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Public Service Building auditorium, 310 N. Main, Colfax. It is open to the public.
Residents of Washington’s 5th Congressional District are very fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for someone who is interested in what is most important to us; she is someone who wants to hear from constituents and help represent our concerns and values in Washington, D.C. Please join me in voting for Natasha Hill for Congress. She has already visited Pullman three times in June and July and is deeply invested in our community. A lifelong resident of Spokane, an attorney and a single parent, Natasha will listen, care and act. Let’s retire Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who just voted against the “Respect for Marriage Act,” and send Hill to the hill.