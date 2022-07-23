Conservative voice on climate change

We have an opportunity to hear a conservative perspective on climate change next week when Bob Inglis talks to the Whitman County commissioners. Inglis, executive director of the Energy & Enterprise Initiative, will discuss climate change approaches that boost economic enterprise, further land stewardship and contribute to agricultural resiliency.

Inglis has impeccable conservative credentials and has twice represented South Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives. He founded the Energy & Enterprise Initiative in 2012 to educate, recruit, and organize conservative voices for action on climate change.

