Lamar for commissioner

It’s hard to remember a time when Tom Lamar was not in the mainstream of civic life on the Palouse. As executive director of Palouse-Clearwater Environment Institute, he’s engaged conservation-minded residents in Latah and Whitman counties. As a member of the Moscow City Council, he worked tirelessly to make our town livable and prosperous. And for the past eight years, as a Latah County commissioner, he’s been part of a team that put partisanship aside to make sound policy for our growing county.

Tom’s enthusiasm for community is contagious. His support for the health and welfare of our citizens is commendable. And his outreach to high school and college students contributes to the next generation of leadership. We have already voted for Tom’s reelection and urge others to join us.

Tags

Recommended for you