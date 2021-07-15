The gender of God
This is in answer to letter writer Don Matteson’s query “Why does God have to belong to either sex?” The answer is that God is God. God transcends any designation of sex or race or any other designation we use to separate people.
In the Episcopal Church we strive to use inclusive language — for God and people both. For example, although many of us say “He” when referring to God, many of us also eliminate the pronoun as in “God loves all God’s children.”
Admittedly this is sometimes awkward. The problem lies in the English language. English is the most useful language on the planet because one can talk about anything with it. However, English has this one glaring defect — the lack of a pronoun to refer to a sentient being that is not identifiable as male or female. All we have is he, she and it. (Lately it has become acceptable to use they and them in the singular, but this only creates confusion.)
Recently I have seen several letters from scientists about religion. I wonder if they may be seeking the answer to the age-old question “Is this all there is?” but feel religion contradicts their scientific learning.
I encourage you to check out the Episcopal Church. We see no conflict between science and religion. Many of our members and our clergy have strong backgrounds in science. We welcome seekers and questioners!
Helen Wootton
Moscow
Voting Fejeran for Ward 1
Pullman residents will have the opportunity to fill several seats on the Pullman City Council during the upcoming primary election on Aug. 3. The Ward 1 race has four candidates running for one position. I would like to encourage voters to select a person who will bring more diversity to the council. That person is Eric Fejeran.
In his own words: “Structural racism and other forms of oppression have contributed to persistent disparities which need to be dismantled. I will strive to engage community members, especially those whose voices have traditionally been marginalized. I will work with all Pullman residents to co-create solutions to make sure everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. “ — Eric Fejeran, City Council Ward 1.
A vote for Eric Fejeran will help to “make Pullman and Whitman County a place where anyone has the opportunity to succeed, to grow, and to raise a family.” Please join me in support of Eric Fejeran for Pullman City Council, Ward 1.
Ginny Hauser
Pullman