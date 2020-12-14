A thank you to health director
In this time of Advent, waiting for the birth of Christ, St. Mary’s Parish School in Moscow wants to publicly thank Carole Moehrle, director of District 2 Health Department, for all that she is doing to help keep our school community healthy so that we can remain fully open with all students in the school daily.
Our school has remained fully open with all students in school daily, fully masked from the start of school, socially distanced, and down 2/3rds of all sickness in the school. To date we have had no COVID-19 cases and Carole has been a big part of the success and limited risk. Her knowledge, care, competency, compassion and willingness to provide thoughtful insight and responses to questions has truly been a gift and a blessing to our school community.
She is truly a role model and radiates Christ’s light in our world today. Thank you, thank you Carole from the St. Mary’s Parish school community, on behalf of the St. Mary’s Parish School Community.
Jennifer Beller
Moscow
Moscow’s maskless marauders
Christ Church preacher Doug Wilson says he and the 25 to 30 disciples who made pests of themselves at Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow Dec. 10 by entering without masks did so to help the business by shopping there. Their action instead caused management to close the store temporarily, thereby denying it revenue from all shoppers, most of whom follow Moscow’s city requirement for masks in enclosed places.
Wilson denies that his latest display of contempt for the city’s attempts to reduce COVID-19 infections was either a stunt nor a protest. Perhaps, but it was nevertheless an assault on the community, as were their earlier “Psalm sings” free of masks in public places. And members of the community have every reason to denounce those responsible for it.
Moscow’s maskless marauders apparently believe they have some constitutional right to transmit disease. Under a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, that might be true — provided they are transmitting it only among themselves. But when they leave their sanctuaries and openly spread aerosols in the vicinity of others, they directly threaten me and my many neighbors who are sacrificing to avoid the virus.
How unChristian. Shame on them all.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Dangerous nonsense
I am writing to point out the hypocrisy of Kirk Koefod’s Dec. 11 letter to the editor. He asks that Idaho join a frivolous Texas lawsuit that seeks to invalidate millions of legitimate votes in order to hand the presidency to Trump, thus laying waste to American electoral democracy. He argues that states need to “ban together” to avoid “losing our republic.”
Ironically, the very definition of a republic is a state ruled by an elected leader rather than a monarch – a state where the power lies with the people. In seeking to negate the will of the voters, Republicans like Kirk are deliberately attacking the republic as such in order to install an unelected would-be monarch. Such people can only consider themselves patriotic Americans due to a profound ignorance of basic civics. (Notably, both of Idaho’s representatives, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, signed a legal brief supporting the suit; I suggest writing to them to let them know your thoughts on their abdication of their duties and complete failure of leadership.)
Moreover, the Texas lawsuit would, if successful, grant every state the right to meddle in the future elections of every other, resulting in electoral chaos and negating the principle of state sovereignty (which is precisely why our attorney general, Lawrence Wasden — a Republican — rightly refused to sign on).
Anyone who places their loyalty to Trump — or any other politician — above loyalty to this country and the democratic principles on which it is founded is betraying our nation, plain and simple, and it’s time for the rest of us to call them out on their dangerous nonsense.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
The elites and ‘privileged’
There is nothing on this planet more bizarre than the fact that the ruling elite have chosen “privileged” as their favorite adjective with which to attack the working class as evil. It would be more accurate – and also funnier – if they just called Trump supporters “peasant scum.”
Because, let’s be real here – that’s what every good liberal hears when they hear “racist” or “privileged.” The people who use these words point at working class people, who might even live in trailers, who have stupid looking facial hair, probably have an opioid problem (and if they don’t they’re probably more overweight), probably consider Applebee’s “fine dining,” and are likely to be caught wearing a NASCAR t-shirt with their MAGA hat.
Both “racist” and “privileged” are terms that people who consider themselves upper class use to describe people who they view as lower class. The nifty thing is that a person who is lower class by birth can become associated with the upper class by signaling using this language.
Here’s the thing: elites can afford to have positive feelings towards immigrants, because they can afford not to live around them. That is effectively what a person is saying when they say “refugees welcome” – they’re saying, “I’m well off enough that I don’t have to live around refugees.” Because obviously, no one who lives around Somalians is out there saying they love Somalians – it just simply does not happen.
It’s all very transparent and obvious. Though I suppose, frankly, a lot of people involved in this process don’t admit to themselves that they’re actually just looking down on poor people – and hiding behind the shield of Somalians and Guatemalans to justify their hatred for the peasant class.
Jean Durtal
Moscow
Freedom and liberty
In news articles and letters to the editor the lefties demand that state and local authorities make the “difficult” choice and require mask use. Why is that choice difficult for them? It’s difficult because the majority of “we the people” don’t want it. This is America. We are free to wear a mask if we want. Or not. Businesses are free to require masks. Or not. Then we are free to enter those businesses. Or not. If you don’t like unmasked people you are free to stay home or patronize only masked businesses. We are Americans and this country exists because we didn’t (and still don’t) want the government controlling our lives. It is about freedom and liberty.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia