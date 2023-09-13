Rusche was right

“It’s not the kids these Legislators care about”

John’s Rusche’s opinion in the Lewiston Tribune Sept 6, with the above title, was spot on. The current Idaho Republican legislators, with a few exceptions, are striving to implant their culture on the rest of us but they show no concern for our children. Look closely at what they say and more closely at what they do or don’t do.

