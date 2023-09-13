John’s Rusche’s opinion in the Lewiston Tribune Sept 6, with the above title, was spot on. The current Idaho Republican legislators, with a few exceptions, are striving to implant their culture on the rest of us but they show no concern for our children. Look closely at what they say and more closely at what they do or don’t do.
How do you support children when you refuse free money to fund child care; when you apply sales tax to baby food and diapers? How do you support children when you don’t provide free breakfasts and lunches for them at school or don’t even support public education? How do you support children when you pass such draconian legislation that doctors flee Idaho? How do you support children by criminal prosecution of their mother if she needs an abortion when her children become orphans left behind? Where is the support for the mom who has to work to support her family? Where is the support for birth control to limit family size to be affordable?
Ask these questions of your legislators when they say they support children and families. Do they really or is it just lip service for their own agenda to get elected and take us back to the time when children were cheap labor and women were merely property owned by men.
Linda Pike
Moscow
The migrant crisis
The migrant crisis in the home of the Statue of Liberty shows how broken our system is. We need to start over in regard to how many people we need to let in to keep our economy strong and how we get them. Economists can decide the first. For the second, we have a solution for other situations where the demand far exceeds the supply — a lottery. Tickets would only be issued only at a U.S. embassy and any entrants caught at the border would be immediately returned. We would do a hard stop on our current undocumented mess by granting green cards to all now in the U.S. We could require employers to confirm legal status to further reduce illegal crossings. Global warming will only exacerbate the number of people wanting to get into the U.S. A lottery is the only fair way to handle this imbalance.