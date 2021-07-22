Falling for hypocrites
Madness, synonymous with Donald “These (Jan. 6 seditionists) are very good people,” Trump, plus congressional “we represent no one making under half a million per year” Republicans, plus political and biblical hypocrisy, synonymous with “conservative” Christians, equals unbiased “truth.”
According to Forbes, Trump’s lies in his first six months dwarf Obama’s and Biden’s combined. But, that’s easy. One only has to count Obama’s. Biden has told none.
George Washington famously said he cannot tell a lie.
Unfortunately, Mitch “Mr. Effervescence” McConnell cannot tell the truth. He has rejected everything including popular public support of many programs, especially equality in voting, responsible gun ownership, drinking water, wildfires, clean energy or any gun law restricting or even slightly limiting trigger-happy, big city police and irresponsible citizens. The lone exceptions to legislation over the past four years are Republican tax cuts/subsidies and “impartial “ right wing judges. When it comes to these two items, Mitch legislates with vengeance and speed, despite government lethargy when laws for everyone else are considered.
Just like the “orange-god man” (Charlie Sykes), the Kentucky hypocrite scorns anyone who threatens to disrupt his corporate cash flow, a seemingly intentional nosedive into fascism and best of all, employs exceptional use of constituent dumbing down programs, i.e. Fox News, Facebook, Parler, etc.
Why are Christians falling all over themselves over these hypocrites, who have done nothing for them?
Jim Roach
Moscow
About the Bible
Mr. (Steve) McGehee, I know you have problems with Christianity (column, July 16) and you point to sections within the Bible to prove your objections. However, I do note that you mention you respected Rev. Dean Stewart’s battle against injustice in the Palouse Peace Coalition.
Dean would tell you your understanding that the Bible is the word of God needs a little work. Dean would tell you the Bible is the cradle on which the Word of God rests. As a cradle, the Bible has a lot of straw, detritus, and just plain crap which are inedible. Dean would tell you that the Bible contains many forms of literature including myths, fables, history, jokes, stories with hidden meanings, and proverbs just to name a few. Moreover, it is not just one book but many books placed into one small library — that’s what “Bible” means. Even within each of those books we can find compilations of other sources.
I grant many of the stories of the Bible are difficult to comprehend — they probably were from the first time they were written down. But over time, scholars have given us more insight as to what the stories may mean.
I cannot go over each of your objections; I would just say it’s through the prism of the resurrection we can begin to see the word of God in the rest of the Bible. By the way, the crucifixion is not about a vengeful God, but of a loving God who is willing to take on even death to show how deeply God loves us.
You can continue to choose to find many problems in the Bible in your arguments against Christianity, or you can work to peel back the layers of the stories to find what the word is. It’s a matter of perspective.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Good-faith effort required
A careful reading of the biblical events Steve McGehee recounts (July 16) shows his analysis misses some critical points and perspective. But essentially, he makes the same arguments against Christianity that have been made over the millennia.
For 2,000 years, some of the most brilliant minds in western civilization have tackled the troubling aspects of Christianity and ultimately found God (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) worthy of their wholehearted devotion: Augustine, Thomas Aquinas, John Henry Newman to name just a few. Their works are readily available for those interested. More recently, C.S. Lewis, a highly educated professor and atheist who converted to Christianity wrote the famous treatise, “Mere Christianity.”
Regarding God, Lewis stated in “The Problem of Pain,” that “it appears … that though He has often rebuked us and condemned us, He has never regarded us with contempt. He has paid us the intolerable compliment of loving us, in the deepest, most tragic, most inexorable sense.”
Newman readily conceded that the mysteries, apparent inconsistencies and demands of Christianity pose a stumbling block for many. This has been and always will be particularly true for those who do not make a concerted good faith effort to learn who Christ is and what Christianity is all about.
Ann Heath
Pullman
Fejeran for city council
Four candidates are running from Ward 1 for a seat on the Pullman City Council. I personally have known Eric Fejeran for several years, and if I were a Pullman resident, I would cast my vote for Eric. He is bright, full of innovative ideas, and willing to be open minded in listening to others’ opinions. Add to this the qualities of integrity and compassion for people from all walks of life and you have a representative who will lead Pullman in the right direction.
Katherine Keener
Palouse
No need for hungry children
Here is a little message for all people, but especially for politicians. The 10 most dangerous words in the English language: “Hi, I’m from the government, I’m here to help you.” I have always said that only people can help the homeless, the unwanted and the unloved.
This story proves my point. It involves an old man, who is a 97-year-old veteran. Every day he would go to Arby’s and eat a sandwich alone. The staff got used to him and, over time, made friends with him. Their question was, why do you eat here every day? “Well, your sandwich doesn’t hurt my stomach.” The manager talked a little more to him, and in the end, other workers made friends with him.
One day they decided to pay for his sandwich and a drink. The manager gave him a free ticket for his food. The headquarters of Arby’s heard about the story and they gave him free food forever. The town heard about this and they started to help him. The eye doctor gave him a free exam and free glasses. They said “God Bless you for fighting for America”
Could you imagine for one moment what would happen if we would just do this for all our brothers and sisters? After all, we are all children of our beloved God. To all millionaires and billionaires, they say there are 50,000 children who go to bed hungry every night. May I finish by saying there is no need for that to happen?
God Bless America.
Mike Beirens
Pullman