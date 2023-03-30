Criminal trial juries properly can choose between “guilty” and “not guilty.” But Justice is not binary — it has a distributed middle: a judge might be guided to an intermediary stance: “But, he is our son!”
If America were compassionate as all religious leaders require us to be, we would long since have had free mental health care. At present you must be well off to get such care, not leaving it to police and courts to clean up the acting-out debris of school shootings and stabbings. In my example, our four beautiful children of the cosmos might still be alive. Think of the toll and the grief of victim’s loved ones puts on all of us — think of the free care they will not get. Nationwide, many thousands of unhelped mourners.
Bryan Kohberger might, himself, be finishing his doctorate, loving, connected — like his alleged victims. All five of them are beloved sons and daughters of the universe.
We should all read and reread the hell our low tax rates on the rich have subjected him and us to. It was extensively reported in this paper this past week.
This is not a directive to our criminal court. Justice is guided by written boundaries — just now firing squads are possible outcomes. So be it!
But we could relieve police and courts of this bloody botch and fund possible prophylactic justice — justice with foresight, not just hindsight.
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Repressiveand regressive
While in Hanoi recently, I revisited the National War Museum, focused on Vietnam’s long 20th Century wars, first with the French that ended with a Vietnamese victory at Dien Bien Phu in 1954. Our government decided we could do better and started sending in troops a decade later. We stayed for seven years.
No one I met in Vietnam mentioned the American war. It seems their government is careful to cultivate relationships between the U.S. and other allies in their defense against neighboring China.
At the museum, there was a large gathering of Vietnamese grade school children organized in rows in front of a downed U.S. Navy jet. Their teacher was likely describing the terror U.S. bombers rained down on Hanoi.
At the conclusion, I impulsively pulled out my fake rubber thumb trick for a brief performance of stuffing a red cloth surreptitiously into the rubber thumb after waving it ostentatiously. When I opened my hand, the cloth had miraculously disappeared.
The 50 or so school children cheered wildly. Their teacher shook my hand and thanked me. I walked away. It was an exceedingly small triumph for American-Vietnamese relations.
I hope those children grow up in a freer society, where they can access information and help foster democratic values there. But I am not sure we are still fostering them here at home.
Reading recent issues of this newspaper, I learned that the Idaho Legislature is engaged in radical measures to restrict individual freedoms, including denying Idaho women reproductive rights, obstructing access to select library materials and even attempting to ban life saving vaccines
Most of us reading this newspaper had much freer access to information than our children will have if anti-intellectuals dominate our state legislatures and push through repressive and regressive laws that diminish democracy, hobble our schools and produce citizens lacking important critical and intellectual skills to compete in the modern world and make America a stronger nation.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
God’s blessings endure
With all due respect for my longtime friend Larry Kirkland and his unwavering witness to his faith in God, I need to counter his statement in his letter of March 16 that God is withdrawing his hand of blessing in the face of the world’s coping and adjusting to changing morals.
My pastor, my church (First Presbyterian, Moscow) and all my translations of scripture in the Christian Bible have documented God’s unfailing grace and forgiveness throughout time from creation to this very moment. “God’s mercy endures forever.” Check it out: Check out both the Old Testament (Deut. 31) and New (Heb. 13) for the reassurance that God will never leave us or forsake us. Check out Psalm 100 as well: “For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endures to all generations.”
Have you ever wondered how the Christian message has endured the test of time, strife, grief, destruction from natural disasters, assaults and all forms of other struggles? All statistics I have reviewed show that in spite of all of our mistakes, wrong paths, failed attempts at achieving worldwide (and even personal) peace, Christianity remains the largest religion by population in the world. I, for one, wonder how anyone can face the troubles of this world and one’s personal misfortunes without the assurance of God’s acceptance, grace and forgiveness and lasting presence.
Kathleen Warren
Moscow
Solving thereal problems
Another day, another mass shooting. Whatever could be more mundane? Someone with a gun walks out the door with their semi-automatic and lets loose with a shower of bullets, wiping out not just the victim, but crushing whole families and communities. So how do our leaders in Boise address this clear and present danger? By making laws to stop gender affirming care. By removing library materials. By denying someone with a student ID from voting. By changing the state Constitution and permitting militias to form and carry guns. By making it illegal to give health care.
But if there was legislation offered in the state of Idaho to ban assault weapons, that would be a dead-on-arrival bill. It makes me angry that culture wars get the time and attention of our legislators, but when it comes to real problems of our times there is no space to address them. No hunter takes an assault rifle into the woods to kill a deer. True sportsmen back the ban of assault weapons. True sportsmen lock up their weapons and keep them secure.