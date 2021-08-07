Keeping art in Moscow
Kudos to the owners of the building the University of Idaho was renting for its Prichard Art Gallery. In her July 28 letter, one of the owners, Brenda von Wandruszka, has given us the good news that they are now renting the building to Roger Rowley and his new nonprofit gallery, Moscow Contemporary.
As Ms. von Wandruszka points out, Roger was the director of the Prichard for the past 15 years and was responsible for it becoming nationally recognized for the quality and variety of its shows. The community can be grateful that she and the other owners recognize that continuing to have a gallery devoted to high-quality contemporary and cutting-edge art exhibits in such a prominent downtown location is essential to Moscow continuing to be known as the Heart of the Arts.
Barbara Wells
Moscow
Bullying guised as preaching
It’s becoming a predictable routine here in Idaho. A would-be patriarch engages in verbal gay-bashing, then staggers out full of arrows like St. Anthony or John Wayne to strut and fret his hour upon the stage as a religious martyr whose freedom of speech and religion has been harmed by someone calling out their bigotry. Cue Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”
So if the histrionic and fundamentally disingenuous performances by these pompous frauds count as both free speech and religious freedom, then I’ll exercise my versions of the same and say that what they are preaching is nothing I recognize as either divine or moral or just.
Rather, it is mean-spirited bullying against “the least of us,” some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and families, fellow Americans who have spent their whole lives enduring humiliation, name-calling and shaming for something they no more chose than you chose your skin color, place of birth or body type.
Gay, lesbian, queer, and transgender Americans have suicide and depression rates magnitudes higher than their straight counterparts, and their lives are made much harder by religious bigots who insist that they are willful sinners and hated by God for it.
And while we’re clearing up misperceptions, the purpose of a college or university is not to produce degrees and certificates — that’s what printing presses and photocopiers are for.
Rather, colleges are communities of reciprocal learning, with mutual trust and mutual respect as necessary preconditions for that learning to happen.
Chris Norden
Moscow