‘Full disinformation mode’

Another week and another dishonest column from our Fox parrot, Dale Courtney. In his column of July 19, he blames President Biden and all progressives for rising gas prices and inflation. It’s one thing for Biden to say that the best course of action to tackle climate change is to have higher gas prices (hence, maybe people would quit driving gas guzzling cars and trucks), but to get blamed for higher prices when he has had little to do with rising (or sinking) gas prices is another matter. With just a few Google searches, Mr. Courtney would easily see that the president has very little to do with gas prices. Biden would be a powerful person indeed if he had the ability through his policies, to affect gas prices in nearly every country in the world.

As far as inflation goes, Mr. Courtney also should know (and probably does) that the Biden administration, although getting blamed even by progressives, bears only partial responsibility for that either. It is well established the three factors contributing to our current inflation are: 1. Pent up demand for goods and the money to buy those goods; 2. Due to the pandemic, supply chains were and are disrupted so that increased demand which meant that retailers could charge more for their products; and 3. Increased demand for fewer houses, apartments and otherservice-related pressures.

