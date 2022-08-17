‘Full disinformation mode’
Another week and another dishonest column from our Fox parrot, Dale Courtney. In his column of July 19, he blames President Biden and all progressives for rising gas prices and inflation. It’s one thing for Biden to say that the best course of action to tackle climate change is to have higher gas prices (hence, maybe people would quit driving gas guzzling cars and trucks), but to get blamed for higher prices when he has had little to do with rising (or sinking) gas prices is another matter. With just a few Google searches, Mr. Courtney would easily see that the president has very little to do with gas prices. Biden would be a powerful person indeed if he had the ability through his policies, to affect gas prices in nearly every country in the world.
As far as inflation goes, Mr. Courtney also should know (and probably does) that the Biden administration, although getting blamed even by progressives, bears only partial responsibility for that either. It is well established the three factors contributing to our current inflation are: 1. Pent up demand for goods and the money to buy those goods; 2. Due to the pandemic, supply chains were and are disrupted so that increased demand which meant that retailers could charge more for their products; and 3. Increased demand for fewer houses, apartments and otherservice-related pressures.
Now, it is true that Biden’s stimulus package probably increased the money that was available to spend once the pandemic was over, but economists mostly agree that the stimulus was only responsible for about 2-3 points of the increased inflation. Don’t forget, also, that most countries in Europe have also suffered inflation over the past year, so again, it is hardly Biden’s policies that caused that. Biden is on a roll now, so I assume Mr. Courtney will be in full disinformation mode for his next column.
What is the Moscow Together Project? Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporter, Anthony Kuipers, wrote a front page article about it Aug. 9. But he doesn’t seem to know what the thing is either. I asked him: Who are these “individuals saying they do not always feel safe and welcome in Moscow?” Who are these marginalized residents who feel that they’re not treated with enough dignity and respect; who complain of an environment unwelcome and unsafe?
Mr. Kuipers didn’t seem to know. For his article, he must have interviewed Ken Faunce, chairperson of the Moscow Human Rights Commission, (yet) Kuipers couldn’t comment substantively on Faunce’s motives or offer specific reasons for Faunce pursuing this pet projectof his.
Seems kind of strange to me. This is an effort, we understand, designed to promote greater unity in the community. Details about it are featured on the front page of the Daily News. Yet the staff member reporting on the proposed endeavor is, apparently, not sure himself what this unity project entails, or to whom it is directed.
By the way, I wasn’t aware that there were major divisions requiring special attention from the likes of Ken Faunce. Maybe this Washington State University professor can explain.
I agree with those members of the Moscow City Council expressing concern over how the Moscow Together Project will be received. I suggest it would open a Pandora’s box of issues. Yes, Human Rights Commission Chairman Ken Faunce says “any business without a decal or poster should not be considered unsafe or unwelcoming.” Nonetheless, every individual will decide for him/herself how to interpret the absence of a decal/poster. Those already feeling unsafe or unwelcome in the present downtown environment are very apt to misinterpret the absence of the decal/poster and continue to feel unsafe in or around those businesses.
The “unsafe” folks will soon find themselves wondering and talking among themselves why that business does not have the decal and some will no doubt conclude that is not a place to do business. There will probably be others who, while personally not feeling unsafe or unwelcome, will decide to not patronize the business without the decal/poster to show support for those feeling unsafe or persecuted. The next step will be a campaign among the “unsafe and supporters” to boycott those businesses.
Were I a downtown business owner I would feel a bit resentful over the pressure, real or perceived, to join the project in order to prove that I am not a racist or a homophobe. Further, I am not 100% persuaded that everybody who claims to feel unsafe really does so. Some have discovered that by alleging racism or unsafe feelings they can get people, schools, businesses and governments to turn the world upside down into something more to their liking. Can I prove it? No. But neither can anybody prove they are not bigots by putting a decal in their window.
Will cooler heads prevail?
I am fearful when I ride my bike on public streets, so I wear a reflective vest and use hand signals. But there are other fears that don’t have an obvious remedy or response. Like when I learned that Wayne Hoffman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation said 18-year-olds in Idaho shouldn’t have the vote because they have been indoctrinated by their Marxist teachers. Now this is a whole different sort of fear. If Hoffman was an isolated voice, I might be prepared to ignore it. But he has the ear of our state legislators. That is terrifying. Why? Because first, our teachers are to be praised, not vilified. Second, because our young adults are educated to be ready to take their place in our society, not denigrated by fear-mongering extremists.
The fear of 18 year-olds voting may be a rallying cry for some in our state capitol. Along with fear of teachers is the fear of LGBTQ+, fear of same sex marriage, pregnancy autonomy and immigrants. We have a legislature that is motivated by fear.
People expressing themselves as individuals and expressing their preferences by voting is not to be feared but to be celebrated.That’s democracy.
I see in the news other fears are motivating extremists. In fact, a subset of the news cycle is invested in stoking fear. What comes from this is indeed, fearful. Conspiracy theorists motivate terrorism in our communities and with the easy availability of weapons we learn about the next mass shooting. Indeed, shooting of all sorts has become routine.
My inner compass tells me to seek out journalism that is fact-based and to reference those who seek to confirm strongjournalistic standards.
If only we could believe, as in the past: Cooler heads will prevail.