A president’s coattails

Michael Reagan criticizes the Biden family in his Tuesday column because Hunter Biden made money from his father’s name and not based on his own abilities. He also claims that us liberals will never know about this scandal because the news sources we read or watch don’t tell us the full extent of Hunter Biden’s profiting from his father’s public office.

I don’t think that Michael Reagan should be complaining about the son of a president advancing his career by reminding everyone who his father is. The news sources that I readily consult have been telling us about Hunter Biden making money based on his father’s position for quite some time and they also have been telling us about sons and brothers of other presidents.

Recommended for you