Michael Reagan criticizes the Biden family in his Tuesday column because Hunter Biden made money from his father’s name and not based on his own abilities. He also claims that us liberals will never know about this scandal because the news sources we read or watch don’t tell us the full extent of Hunter Biden’s profiting from his father’s public office.
I don’t think that Michael Reagan should be complaining about the son of a president advancing his career by reminding everyone who his father is. The news sources that I readily consult have been telling us about Hunter Biden making money based on his father’s position for quite some time and they also have been telling us about sons and brothers of other presidents.
At the end of Mr. Reagan’s column, we read: “Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.” If the author of the column has any qualifications at all for his current job, aside from his proximity to a former president, he should tell Wikipedia right away so that his background can be given more completely on the website’s page about him.
I have to wonder if Mr. Reagan really finds it novel for the son of a president to ride his father’s coattails.
John Anderson
Pullman
Macoll stepped up
Thank you Eileen Macoll for running in the Pullman mayoral primary election.
While Eileen’s campaign did not meet her aspirations, her participation was nevertheless vital, because Pullman always benefits when it draws on the multiple talents of its residents.
Eileen’s willingness to put herself out there is an example of what we all need to consider when keeping a democracy alive.
Her willingness to step up serves as a fine example of public service.