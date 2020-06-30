Columnist builds goodwill
By searching for good news and finding it, Scotty Anderson (His View, June 27) built some goodwill with me. I’ll read his next column with a more open mind.
Thank you, Scotty, for affirming my faith in the goodness of people with whom I often disagree. Keep up the good work!
Jeff Gramlich
Pullman
Invite Barr next time
Perhaps the owners of the Hardware Brewing Company in Kendrick thought having such dignitaries as Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Raul Labrador in attendance at their premature opening might provide some level of protection from rebuttal from the folks that were trying to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. That was a mistake. Next time I suggest you invite William Barr.
Cope Gale Jr.
Moscow
Monumental stupidity
Another national monument, Mt. Rushmore, is being endangered by monumental stupidity.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear July 3 at a gigantic fireworks display, in the middle of the forested Black Hills, in the middle of a drought. What could possibly go wrong?
Fireworks have been banned here for at least the past 10 years, for obvious reasons. It may be too late to stop him, but it’s never too late to shame him for risking destruction of a bigger monument than a statue.
Karen Swoope
Colfax