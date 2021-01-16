About the Opinion page
On several occasions during the past year I’ve seen requests and demands made to the Daily News that certain writers to the Opinion page be banned, censored or involuntarily edited. That seems to me quite shocking considering many of the requests have come from area educators and academics.
I’m sure these noble defenders of the truth are motivated by their great concern for the weak-minded readership who are less capable and qualified to discern wisdom than they are. I will refrain from sharing my opinion on the particular political philosophy such thoughts and concerns are aligned with but I will say they smack of a certain … privilege.
The Daily News should be commended for staunchly supporting the time-honored American tradition and value of allowing a citizen a place to freely speak their piece. If such a citizen is denied the opportunity to be heard, he is left with few options to vent his frustrations. God bless the First Amendment and the Daily News as they both stand firm for all Americans.
Dennis Pratt
Moscow
The Daily News must step up
I want to add my voice to the chorus that is calling out the Daily News and its editorial leadership for its lack of fact-checking. The result is that our local paper, through its passive complicity, is contributing to misinformation and the growing lack of trust in the media
I appreciated the newspaper’s initiative on civility at the end of last year. It is a noble goal and good work. However, we also need responsibility and accountability. If the Daily News is unable or unwilling to fact check its regular contributors, it should demand that those writers fact check themselves.
Alternatively, the company could establish a local team of volunteers. There are certainly plenty of local resources — a virtual army of scholars, experts and responsible citizens. Readers do not expect a list of reputable references, but the Daily News probably should, and the editors should demand reasonable representation of what is stated in a writer’s sources.
It should not be permitted for irresponsible columnists like Scotty Anderson to make up and publish crap based on what he’s seen on Fox News or the internet. Dale Courtney should not be given a platform to repeatedly cherry-pick information or completely misrepresent scientific studies on mask recommendations. This has nothing to do with their politics and everything to do with truth.
If contributors refuse to adhere to these expectations and/or are repeatedly caught misrepresenting or cherry-picking information, they should no longer be permitted to publish in the newspaper. We are lucky to have a local news source at a time when so many local papers have folded, but we also need to expect better. Otherwise, what we are paying for is little different from the junk that is available for free online and via social media.
Steve Hines
Moscow
Thanks to Tri-State
I could tell by his mien that the burly young man entering Tri-State was angry and looking to vent some steam. Sure enough, when a female sales associate reminded him that Tri-State enforces the city mask mandate, he angrily denounced the policy as an infringement on his personal rights.
He said he would never shop in the store again. The man then left in a huff, another snowflake unwilling to do his part to slow the pandemic. A real patriot. I commend Tri-State for enforcing the masking ordinance. Their competitors do nothing beyond posting signs to enforce the mandate so when given the choice I know where my money is best spent.
Antone G. Holmquist
Moscow
A dishonest defense
In his Jan. 6 opinion piece (Riots? Protests? Might depend on your side of the aisle) Scotty Anderson just doesn’t get it. To give him full credit, he works hard not to. His dishonest defense of the assault to overturn a presidential election by misinformed right-wing extremists colors him as extremist as well.
The BLM protests were propelled by people of color receiving harsh and unequal treatment by our police and judiciary. Statistically, the broad movement was remarkably peaceful. When there was violence, often it was initiated at the protestors by rogue or undisciplined police and bad actors like the Ku Klux Klan, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Boogaloo Bois; neo-Nazis, in other words, the very same people who led the assault against the Capitol. These are the people who carried nooses, bats, pipes, pitchforks, chemical irritants, firearms, pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails, zip-tie handcuffs, Nazi and Confederate flags, and who erected a gallows on the front lawn.
DHS has determined that far right domestic terrorism is the top threat to our national security. The mob at the Capitol is the face of that threat.
Without evidence, Anderson blames antifa for this insurrection as if the incitements from Trump and associates were no more than harmless high school game cheers.
Those at the rally knew exactly what they wanted to do: disrupt the peaceful and lawful transfer of presidential power.
That is the textbook definition of sedition.
Anderson is obviously blinded by his partisan ideology and is untethered from any reasonable moral reckoning.
He, along with an alarming number of similarly radicalized Americans, is horribly, sickeningly wrong. Whether you view the Capitol insurrection as a riot or a protest is not a matter of what side of the aisle you’re on. It’s determined by what side of fascism you’re on.
Richard Wesson
Pullman