Can do without ‘Doonesbury’
I’m confident I speak for your entire readership when I ask you to at long last do the right thing: Please stop printing “Doonesbury.” Please.
Go to the bottom of this page and you will encounter it, as immovable as a wart. Flinch in horror as blasé characters, chosen at random, talk (into a microphone?) about somber cultural events of the 1980s or ’90s, like gas shortages or the Siege of Sarajevo.
Sometimes I will stop what I am doing — chopping an onion, say — and find that I have been silently praying that the Daily News does not spend actual money on “Doonesbury.”
There are no punchlines, nor wider resolution, since there is no arc to follow. (It is all repeats.) Worst of all, there is no joy. Ask yourself, on your sacred honor: when was the last time you chuckled, or even fleetingly smiled, at “Doonesbury”? In the divine chemistry of comic strips, it may well be the antidote to laughter. If the Daily News wants more yuks for the bucks, might I suggest printing random quotes from Kafka?
Alternatively, what if this paper gave that space to readers’ words, an extra inch for op-eds? What if ads appeared there, to inch us back toward the delight of the Monday morning print issue? Even photos of local corgis would be a tonic.
In Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” father and son share a hatred of “Li’l Cutie,” a comic that is almost mystically dull. When Li’l Cutie asks, “Mommy, did my pencil go to heaven?” father and son throw up their hands as one and scream “How is that funny??” My family does the same over “Doonesbury.” It is a genuinely bonding experience, I will admit.
More bonding, though, would be actual laughter.
Or corgis.
Zachary Turpin
Moscow
Seeing things clearly
Some scientific discoveries and facts have been lost in the fog of misinformation and the fire and smoke and heat of summer. You probably already know them.
With regard to climate change, our fire season starts earlier, ends later and destroys more of our country every year. Temperature records were broken everywhere in the U.S. for the last 10 years. Texas was colder than Alaska for an extended period with disastrous results for 20 million people. Lake Mead, the Hoover Dam, etc., are at their lowest levels ever. The climate isn’t only changing, it’s changed.
The germ theory of disease is a fact. COVID shots are safe. I’ve had both shots and a recent MRI exam, I was not magnetic and didn’t explode. The theory of evolution is a fact, I’m not getting into the weeds about fossils being a test. But there is one undeniable aspect of evolution.
Survival of the fittest simply means the fittest survive or rather the most capable of surviving do so. Not just natural physical selection and adaptation but by gaining awareness of what will keep you alive. During this COVID-19 pandemic people are deciding to not vaccinate and not mask in close quarters endangering themselves and others because it is their god-given American right.
Some ignore this simple duty although half the country responsibly masks, is vaccinated and doing fine is not enough evidence for them. The lemming effect is culling in a predictable way.
And by 2022 there will be loads of unwanted empirical data of grave consequence. Viruses evolve too, very very quickly. Of all the things we humans miss and enjoy doing together, getting sick and dying shouldn’t be one of them.
Please get vaccinated and mask in unfamiliar close quarters, please. Protect those who love you. Don’t let your pets end up in a shelter.
Rich Strongoni
Moscow
A few dates to save
The Daily News (Aug. 4) had an excellent article on Latah County towns’ “water woes.” Earlier this year Genesee had problems, and now both Harvard and Troy are having serious problems. Troy has just established major water restrictions.
Some of these problems are related to pulling from the shallow aquifer (Wanapum) which depends on precipitation for recharge. It makes sense that the shallow aquifer would be suffering from inadequate recharge during our prolonged drought.
Is Moscow next? Moscow pulls mainly from the deep aquifer (Grande Ronde) which has no known significant recharge, so the short answer is Moscow’s water supply is not susceptible to these types of problems. But hold on — isn’t it a problem that the deep aquifer has no known significant recharge? Yes indeed, no one knows how much water is down there, or how long it will last before we deplete it. Efforts of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee and local municipalities have probably been instrumental in slowing the draining of the Grande Ronde, but we still have a problem since it is still dropping.
Not only is water needed to fight Latah County fires, but water is life! The water situation here on the Palouse is a serious problem for all of us. Please, mark your calendars for Oct. 22 for PBAC’s annual water summit.
There is another problem perhaps even more serious than water supply. Thus, kudos to the city of Moscow for achieving its goal of a 20-percent reduction in municipal greenhouse gas emissions, budgeting $20,000 in reserve in case it is needed to develop a new, more ambitious reduction plan, and setting a date of Sept. 27 for a climate change workshop. Again, save that date. Climate change, wildfires, and water supply are all interrelated, and all deserve our immediate attention.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
Big money for sabotage
If this statement is wrong, would someone please correct me? An unvaccinated person like Washington State University coach Nick Rolovich is more likely to catch COVID-19 and infect the players, degrading the team’s ability to play. Why is the WSU athletic administration paying someone big bucks to sabotage the Cougars?
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Watering not worth the cost
Many of us on the Palouse have been concerned for years about our continually diminishing aquifer. With Harvard, Troy and Juliaetta all currently having water issues, it makes us even more aware of the need to protect the water we have. I agree with our city supervisor of public works, Tyler Palmer, that “we need to divorce our affinity for green grass.” Watering outdoors is the biggest use of our water. We all enjoy green lawns, but if having green lawns leads to the loss of our limited clean drinking water, it isn’t worth the cost.
Please consider watering your lawns less or not at all. When I see golden brown lawns around town I feel grateful to those homeowners for helping save our drinking water.
Another option we have is interplanting with clover, native landscaping or xeriscaping. Putting mulch around tree trunks and in gardens also helps conserve water. Water is critical to the survival of our towns, thank you for doing what you can to help our aquifer last longer.
Terri Schmidt
Moscow