Lost in the Pullman biodiesel discussion

Lost in the discussion of whether or not a fuel processing plant should operate in a light manufacturing zone is the question of if the plant should even be built. For now we have enough fossil fuel to meet our needs. We should reserve the most productive farmland in the nation for food crops. Biodiesel is an expensive, inefficient product pretending to be good for the planet. It is not. We can accept necessary climate impacts from farming including the use of insecticides and fertilizers to grow food, but we should not allow those impacts for a boutique fuel with no real value.

Jeffrey Watt

