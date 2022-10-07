McCann is right choice
I would like to provide your readers with my perspective on the candidacy of Lori McCann for the Idaho House.
I have known Lori for about eight years, both as a friend and as an employer. She and I have had many deep political conversations sitting in her office. Most of these took place long before she became active in politics so I feel I can speak of her beliefs pre-politics.
She was selected by Gov.Brad Little to fill the house seat formerly occupied by Aaron von Ehlinger and she had to quickly assume von Ehlinger’s duties in Boise with little advance notice. But she was well prepared to take on that responsibility due to her previous law experience and knowledge as a professor at Lewis-Clark State College and in her husband’s law practice.
Her conservative roots run deep in Idaho and she has an uncanny ability to quickly determine the important and relevant facts in any situation. Her beliefs run the gamut of the Republican party, but she is, overall, a centrist Republican. She refuses to become beholden’ to any one group within the party, but she is willing to listen to all points of view before deciding where she stands on any one issue.
She is very excited about continuing to represent us and I believe that she will continue to be a very valuable voice for our district in the house.
Please join me in voting for Lori McCann as our District 6, Seat A representative.
Bruce McCormick
Lewiston
Vote for Carter-Goodheart
Trish Carter-Goodheart is a breath of fresh air, bringing reason, passion, and common sense into the Idaho political arena. She’s not a politician hungry for power or someone with an agenda who thinks she has all the answers. She’s a community fundraiser and work-at-home mom of two young children who has stepped up to run for District 6 Representative, Seat A, because she cares deeply about Idaho’s rural communities.
A member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Trish has lived in Lapwai all her life. She has served on the National Indian Child Welfare Association Board since 2008, starting as a youth board member and staying after being asked to remain on the board. She also served on the public policy committee, focusing on legislative and policy decisions as well as fundraising and program development.
Trish is ready to use her skills to expand her community advocacy work by serving as a legislator who will listen to her constituents and work to address the unique needs and problems that all rural Idaho communities face. Her top priorities are affordable and accessible early childhood education, improving rural communities’ abilities to access critical resources like broadband and rebuilding deteriorating infrastructure, particularly roads, bridges and school facilities.
Check out her website at trishforidaho.com to find more information about her as well as lots of useful resources.
Please join me in donating to her campaign and voting for Trish on Nov. 8.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Vote Arkoosh for Idaho AG
Independents, Republicans, and Democrats alike can be thankful that Tom Arkoosh is running to be Idaho’s next attorney general. He has years of experience as a lawyer and a commitment to upholding the rule of law in a nonpartisan manner.
In contrast, his opponent,Raul Labrador, is committed to highly partisan politics and to his own political advancement. Labrador will involve us in lawsuits that will cost us a fortune. More dangerously, as a friend of the Idaho (so-salled) Freedom Foundation, Labrador supports government intervention in our hospitals and libraries, our school rooms and our bedrooms. Arkoosh is a conservative. He believes “the true conservative Idaho bent, whatever the party, protects individualism and the absence of government interference.”
Idahoans, please vote for Tom Arkoosh to be our next attorney general.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Veteran supports Gresback
When I was a senior in high school in 2006, I got in some trouble. Tim Gresback was my lawyer. He convinced Judge Hamlett, a Marine, to dismiss the charges because my plan was to join the Marine Corp Infantry. Tim refused payment, saying I was going to serve my country.
I was initially deployed to Iraq for seven months. Most of the time it was boring, although I experienced the loss of a few fellow Marines. My next deployment, Afghanistan, was horrific. What I experienced was worse than Iraq. IEDs were hidden everywhere. My hearing is mostly gone due to many IED explosions. I lost my brothers and helped retrieve several brothers’ bodies. I suffer from severe PTSD and have had surgeries.
When I returned stateside in 2009, I had difficulty with civilian life. I reached out to Tim who helped me tremendously. He quietly listened. He urged me to get help. Tim truly cares.
Like Tim, I strongly urge all struggling Veterans to get help. I also urge all District 6 veterans to join me in voting for my friend and mentor, Tim Gresback, on November 8.
Alex Thompson
Troy
City takes the first step
On Monday evening, the city of Moscow adopted its climate action plan, the result of more than two years of work by city staff and residents. Thank you to council members and the mayor for doing the right thing.
The plan aims to achieve 100% clean renewable energy for the community of Moscow by cleaning up the electrical grid and converting all our energy usage to electricity. Since Avista has pledged to supply us with 100% clean, renewable electricity by 2045, the first part should be very doable.
The city pledges to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2035. However, since the city is responsible for only 1/40th of the community’s emissions, they cannot do this by themselves. Thus, the city hopes to set an example for the rest of us to follow, providing education and possibly some incentives to help us as a community achieve net zero emissions by 2050. There are no requirements from the city. No one will be forced to give up their super polluting diesel truck, and no one will be forced to convert their cooking from gas to electric. It will all be voluntary.
The benefits? First the reduction in our carbon pollution and the resulting climate benefits; but also, economic benefits (since these technologies are ultimately less expensive), and significant health benefits.
Consider the results of recent research: fossil fuel pollution caused 18% of global deaths in 2018; use of a gas stove has significant harmful health impacts for family members; fine particulates contained in gas/diesel vehicle exhaust fumes “awaken” dormant mutations in lung cells and tip them into a cancerous state.
Join me in pledging to convert our transportation, household heating and household appliances to electric in the next five years. Our kids will thank us for our efforts.
Al Poplawsly
Moscow